RSSB

RSSB Releases REET Mains 2026 Final Answer Key for Level 1 and 2; Scorecard Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jun 2026
15:17 PM

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Summary
The answer keys are now available in PDF format on the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
The final answer key includes multiple subjects such as Sanskrit (Level 1 & 2) and Science-Mathematics (Level 2), allowing candidates to cross-check their responses before the declaration of results

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the final answer key for the REET Mains 2026 examination for Level 1 and Level 2. The answer keys are now available in PDF format on the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The release follows objections raised by candidates during the provisional answer key window. The final answer key includes multiple subjects such as Sanskrit (Level 1 & 2) and Science-Mathematics (Level 2), allowing candidates to cross-check their responses before the declaration of results.

REET Mains Final Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

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Candidates can access the final answer key by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official RSSB website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the “Latest News” or “Candidate Corner” section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link for REET Mains 2026 Primary/Upper Primary Final Answer Key.
  4. Select the PDF corresponding to your subject.
  5. Open, download, and save the PDF for reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the final answer key and retain a copy for future reference. RSSB has urged aspirants to regularly check the official portal for updates regarding the REET Mains 2026 results and related notifications.

Last updated on 03 Jun 2026
15:18 PM
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