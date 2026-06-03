RSSB Releases REET Mains 2026 Final Answer Key for Level 1 and 2; Scorecard Details Here

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the final answer key for the REET Mains 2026 examination for Level 1 and Level 2. The answer keys are now available in PDF format on the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The release follows objections raised by candidates during the provisional answer key window. The final answer key includes multiple subjects such as Sanskrit (Level 1 & 2) and Science-Mathematics (Level 2), allowing candidates to cross-check their responses before the declaration of results.
REET Mains Final Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download
Candidates can access the final answer key by following these steps:
- Visit the official RSSB website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Navigate to the “Latest News” or “Candidate Corner” section on the homepage.
- Click on the link for REET Mains 2026 Primary/Upper Primary Final Answer Key.
- Select the PDF corresponding to your subject.
- Open, download, and save the PDF for reference.
Candidates are advised to carefully review the final answer key and retain a copy for future reference. RSSB has urged aspirants to regularly check the official portal for updates regarding the REET Mains 2026 results and related notifications.