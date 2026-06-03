KTET

KTET 2026 Registration Reopens; Application Window Closes on June 5

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jun 2026
15:13 PM

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Summary
Candidates can now apply through the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in, with the final deadline set for June 5, 2026 (5 PM)
The KTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 27 and June 28, 2026, across various centres in the state

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has reopened the registration window for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2026 from today, June 3. Candidates can now apply through the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in, with the final deadline set for June 5, 2026 (5 PM).

The KTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 27 and June 28, 2026, across various centres in the state. Admit cards will be issued on June 16, 2026, as per the official schedule.

KTET 2026 Qualifying Criteria

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The minimum qualifying marks vary by category:

  • General category: 90 marks out of 150 (60%)
  • OBC/SC/ST: 82 marks out of 150 (55%)
  • Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 75 marks out of 150 (50%)

Candidates must secure the required minimum score to qualify for the eligibility certificate, which is mandatory for teaching appointments in Kerala schools.

KTET Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official KTET portal: ktet.kerala.gov.in
  2. Fill in the online application form with personal and academic details
  3. Upload required documents
  4. Pay the application fee
  5. Submit the form and download the application copy
  6. Save the payment receipt for future reference

Applicants are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline and regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards, exam guidelines, and result announcements.

Last updated on 03 Jun 2026
15:20 PM
KTET Kerala KTET
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