UPSSSC Releases Examination and Interview Calendar 2026; Key Recruitment Dates Announced

Summary Recruitment activities for various posts are planned between June and September 2026 The calendar is available for download on the official website: upsssc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published its Examination and Interview Calendar 2026, outlining the schedule for Group C recruitments, skill tests, physical tests, and interviews across the state. Recruitment activities for various posts are planned between June and September 2026. The calendar is available for download on the official website: upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026

June 8–10: UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination

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June 15–20: Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Medical Examination

June 29: Pharmacist Main Examination (PET-2025)

June 29: UP Pollution Control Board Combined Cadre Main Examination

June 30: BCG Technician Main Examination (PET-2023)

July 12: Assistant Boring Technician Main Examination (PET-2025)

July 12: Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Teacher Cadre) Main Examination

July 26: Assistant Statistical Officer / Assistant Research Officer (Statistics) Main Examination

August 9: Technical Assistant Group-C Main Examination (PET-2025)

August 23: Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Graduate Level) Main Examination (PET-2025)

September 20: Excise Constable Main Examination (PET-2025)

September 27: Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Main Examination (PET-2025)

UPSSSC Exam Dates 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: upsssc.gov.in Go to the “Notice Board” section on the homepage Click on the “UPSSSC 3-Month Exam Calendar 2026” link Open and download the PDF Save it for future reference

The calendar provides candidates with detailed information regarding exam dates, interview schedules, and recruitment processes, helping aspirants plan their preparation accordingly.

UPSSSC has advised all candidates to regularly check the official portal for updates, notifications, and any changes to the schedule.