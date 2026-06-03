Indian Air Force

IAF Releases AFCAT 2 Merit List 2025; 744 Candidates Clear Selection Stage

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jun 2026
18:18 PM

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Summary
A total of 744 candidates have been included across various entry categories
The breakdown includes 380 candidates in the AFCAT male category, 226 female candidates, 106 in the Aeronautical Engineering (AE) branch, 23 through NCC Special Entry, and 9 via Service Entry Commission

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the merit list for AFCAT 2 2025, for courses commencing in June 2026 at the Air Force Academy. A total of 744 candidates have been included across various entry categories.

The breakdown includes 380 candidates in the AFCAT male category, 226 female candidates, 106 in the Aeronautical Engineering (AE) branch, 23 through NCC Special Entry, and 9 via Service Entry Commission.

Top performers include Alok Singh (AFCAT male category) and Mehakpreet Kaur (female category). In the AE branch, Saurabh Saini topped male candidates while Suhani led female candidates. Rahul Kumar and Riddhi Malhotra led the NCC Special Entry male and female categories respectively, and Pradeep Kumar topped the Service Entry Commission category.

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Being listed in the merit list does not guarantee admission. Final selection will depend on medical fitness, merit ranking, and vacancy availability.

AFCAT 2 2025 Merit List: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official AFCAT website.
  2. Navigate to the “What's New” section.
  3. Click on the link: "ORDER OF MERIT OF ALL AFSB RECOMMENDED CANDIDATES: Jun 26 Course(s)".
  4. Open the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search by roll number.
  5. Download and save the document for reference.

Candidates are advised to keep monitoring official IAF channels for updates on the next stages of the selection process.

Last updated on 03 Jun 2026
18:18 PM
Indian Air Force AFCAT 2026 IAF officers Indian Air Force (IAF)
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