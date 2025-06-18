Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM Kolkata Gears Up for Live Screening & Interactive Session of Axiom Mission 4 Launch

Posted on 18 Jun 2025
12:14 PM

BITM Kolkata

Summary
The Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), Kolkata, is all set to host an exciting interactive session and live screening of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch of Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 19.
BITM’s special event promises a blend of learning and thrill for students and space lovers alike

The city’s space enthusiasts are in for a celestial treat! The Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), Kolkata, a unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is all set to host an exciting interactive session and live screening of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch of Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 19, 2025, from 1 PM to 2.30 PM.

This mission is more than just another lift-off — it marks a historic return to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary after over 40 years. The spotlight shines bright on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a distinguished Indian Air Force pilot and one of ISRO’s handpicked astronauts for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, who will pilot this commercial mission. The mission is commanded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, with European astronauts Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary as mission specialists.

BITM’s special event promises a blend of learning and thrill for students and space lovers alike. The interactive session will feature:

  • An Open House Quiz
  • A discussion on India’s spaceflight missions and international collaborations
  • Hands-on science demonstrations
  • An explainer on the rocket science behind Falcon 9 and the Crew Dragon spacecraft

The main attraction will, of course, be the live screening of the Axiom Mission 4 launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida — a moment that celebrates human ambition, science, and international unity.

This initiative not only commemorates a pivotal moment in India’s space journey but also inspires young minds to dream beyond the sky. Space enthusiasts in Kolkata — mark your calendars and get ready to witness history in the making.

