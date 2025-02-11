Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

Planetary Parade at BITM: A Celestial Spectacle That Left Kolkata Starstruck

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
14:58 PM
Kolkata witnessed an unforgettable cosmic event as the Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM) hosted the ‘Planetary Parade’ from February 5 to February 7, 2025, offering astronomy enthusiasts a rare glimpse of six aligned planets.

In an era of high-tech space simulations, the sight of long queues at BITM for a real-time telescope experience was heartening. Visitors marveled at the crescent Moon, the shimmering phase of Venus, the iconic rings of Saturn, the four moons of Jupiter, and the fiery red glow of Mars. Beyond just viewing, audiences were treated to an insightful blend of science and storytelling through engaging live demonstrations, popular talks, and virtual simulations, all of which ran to packed houses.

The live space-themed Science Show was a hit among students and visitors, who watched in awe as science myths were busted through experiments.

From understanding the quirks of different planets to exploring their unique characteristics, the science show made space science engaging and interactive, proving that learning can be both fun and fascinating.

Professor Ananda Dasgupta from the Indian Institute of Science Education & Research (IISER), Kolkata, took the audience on a journey through humanity’s discoveries about the universe. He answered intriguing questions—How did we measure the Sun’s distance? How do we know the true scale of the stars? Are Saturn’s rings unique? Scratching the surface of these cosmic mysteries, the session left students eager to explore more.

For those wondering how the planetary alignment appeared from different vantage points, the Virtual Simulation session had answers. Visitors saw how, from Kolkata, the planets followed an arched line along the ecliptic—the Sun’s annual path across the celestial sphere.

The virtual stimulation session also provided a preview of the upcoming partial solar eclipse in March, making planetary science more immersive.

Visitors had the rare opportunity to witness six planets aligned in the night sky - Mars, glowing reddish in the Gemini constellation, was visible on the eastern horizon. Jupiter and its four largest moons shone brightly in Taurus. The Waxing Gibbous Moon appeared close to Jupiter, near the Aries-Taurus border. Further west, Saturn glowed in Aquarius, while Venus, the dazzling evening star, illuminated the Pisces constellation. Although Neptune and Uranus were above the horizon, they remained elusive through telescopes.

As the event concluded, many visitors eagerly marked their calendars for February 28, 2025, when Mercury will join this celestial parade, making the alignment even more spectacular. BITM’s Planetary Parade was more than just an observation event—it was an immersive experience that deepened curiosity, sparked conversations, and brought the wonders of space closer to Earth.

Last updated on 11 Feb 2025
14:59 PM
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)
