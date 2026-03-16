Praxis Business School
Spardha 2026 at Praxis Business School Blends Creativity, Competition and Energy
Posted on 16 Mar 2026
12:11 PM
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The campus of Praxis Business School came alive with excitement and creativity as it hosted Spardha 2026, its annual intercollege fest, on February 6 and 7, 2026. Inspired by the popular series Stranger Things, the event embraced the theme “Upside Down”, transforming the campus into an imaginative alternate world where talent, competition, and innovation took centre stage. From the moment participants entered the venue, the campus atmosphere reflected the mysterious aesthetic of the theme, with dramatic visuals, vibrant colours and immersive décor creating an electrifying environment. With a total prize pool of ₹2,00,000, the fest attracted enthusiastic participation from colleges across the region, making it one of the most vibrant editions of Spardha to date. Praxis Business School
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The opening day began with “Pursuit of Dispute,” a virtual debate competition that showcased sharp arguments and persuasive reasoning among participants. At the same time, “Bizzare-e-Bazaar” challenged students’ marketing abilities and creativity, encouraging them to think like entrepreneurs tackling real-world business scenarios. Meanwhile, the quiz competition “Jigyasa” transformed the Seminar Hall into a lively arena of knowledge, while “Darepreneurs,” the Business Plan competition, brought forward innovative ideas and entrepreneurial visions from budding business leaders. Praxis Business School
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On campus, sporting competitions generated equal enthusiasm. The Student Activity Centre hosted matches in Carrom, Table Tennis, Chess and Badminton, where students displayed strategy, discipline and sportsmanship—values closely aligned with the institute’s ethos. Praxis Business School
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Alongside intellectual contests, creative events added colour and excitement to the festival. Photography enthusiasts captured unique campus narratives, while singers participating in “Pitch Perfect” impressed audiences with soulful performances. A lively Treasure Hunt brought adrenaline and laughter across the campus, and Pickleball added a refreshing sporting element to the event lineup. Praxis Business School
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Artistic expression was also on full display through the Painting competition, while the dance event “Dance-ma-taaz” energised the stage with rhythm and dynamic choreography. The evening culminated in the glamorous “Du-Jour – The Fashion Show,” where students presented bold and imaginative designs inspired by the Upside Down theme. The ramp became a canvas of storytelling through fashion, earning enthusiastic applause from the audience. Praxis Business School
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The festival concluded with a much-awaited guest performance by the band Amber, which delivered a high-energy musical set at 8:30 PM. Their electrifying performance transformed the campus into a live concert arena, with students singing along and celebrating the festival’s grand finale. Throughout the event, the synergy between cultural vibrancy and professional event management was clearly visible. From scheduling and stage coordination to logistics, the fest reflected the meticulous planning and teamwork of student committees and faculty coordinators. Praxis Business School
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Spardha 2026 was supported by a strong network of sponsors and partners that helped elevate the scale of the festival. IMS joined as a co-sponsor, while partners included The Economic Times, Fever FM (104 Fever FM), TT online Edugraph, Tata Steel, IMS Pro School, Bengal Business School, Spotle AI, Jobreferal, Bonpolashi, Rainbow, GuideMe and Opus Paint. Their association played a significant role in making the festival a grand success. Praxis Business School
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More than just a competitive platform, Spardha 2026 served as a space for collaboration, networking and creative exchange. Students from diverse academic backgrounds came together to connect, learn and gain exposure to real-world event management challenges. The “Upside Down” theme symbolised stepping outside comfort zones, encouraging participants to challenge perspectives, explore unconventional ideas and embrace new possibilities. Praxis Business School
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With thrilling competitions, artistic performances and enthusiastic participation, Spardha 2026 not only showcased student talent but also highlighted the leadership and organisational capabilities of the Praxis student community, creating memories that participants will cherish for years to come. Praxis Business School
Last updated on 16 Mar 2026
12:12 PM
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