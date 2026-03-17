RBSE to Announce Class 5, 8 Results 2026 on March 24; Check Details Here

Summary Students and parents will be able to access the results online through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials The board conducted the Class 8 examinations from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 exams were held between February 20 and March 6

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 on March 24. Students and parents will be able to access the results online through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials.

The board conducted the Class 8 examinations from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 exams were held between February 20 and March 6.

Students who fail to clear the Class 8 examinations will have the opportunity to appear for compartment or supplementary exams. The application process for these exams will begin after the results are announced.

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Last year, the overall pass percentage remained high, with 97.47% of students clearing the Class 5 exams and 96.66% passing the Class 8 exams.

RBSE Results 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the “Rajasthan Board Result 2026” link

Enter roll number, district name, and captcha code

Select the respective class

Click on ‘Search’ to view the result

Download or take a screenshot for future reference

Students will be able to collect their official mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the online result declaration.