Rajasthan government

RBSE to Announce Class 5, 8 Results 2026 on March 24; Check Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2026
16:02 PM

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Summary
Students and parents will be able to access the results online through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials
The board conducted the Class 8 examinations from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 exams were held between February 20 and March 6

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 on March 24. Students and parents will be able to access the results online through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials.

The board conducted the Class 8 examinations from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 exams were held between February 20 and March 6.

Students who fail to clear the Class 8 examinations will have the opportunity to appear for compartment or supplementary exams. The application process for these exams will begin after the results are announced.

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Last year, the overall pass percentage remained high, with 97.47% of students clearing the Class 5 exams and 96.66% passing the Class 8 exams.

RBSE Results 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on the “Rajasthan Board Result 2026” link
  • Enter roll number, district name, and captcha code
  • Select the respective class
  • Click on ‘Search’ to view the result
  • Download or take a screenshot for future reference

Students will be able to collect their official mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the online result declaration.

Last updated on 17 Mar 2026
16:03 PM
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