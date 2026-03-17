NEET SS 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Declared: 6,035 Candidates Allotted DM, MCh, DrNB Seats

Summary A total of 6,035 candidates have been allotted seats in this round Candidates can access the Round 1 allotment PDF through the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional seat allotment result for NEET SS 2025 Round 1, marking a significant step in admissions to DM, MCh, and DrNB super-speciality courses across India. A total of 6,035 candidates have been allotted seats in this round.

Candidates can access the Round 1 allotment PDF through the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. Those allotted seats are required to report to their respective institutes between March 19 and 25, 2026, along with the necessary documents and fees.

According to an official notification, candidates whose category or quota has changed within the same institution and subject must obtain a fresh online-generated admission letter for the updated seat. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the allotted seat due to non-admission.

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The choice filling and locking facility for Round 1 was closed by MCC today at 8 am, concluding this phase of the counselling process. NEET SS counselling facilitates admissions to super-speciality medical programmes in both government and private medical colleges nationwide.

This round sets the stage for the next phases of counselling, and candidates are advised to carefully follow official guidelines to secure their admission.