TS ICET

TSCHE Extends TS ICET 2026 Registration Deadline; List of Important Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2026
15:43 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in
Earlier, the deadline to apply without a late fee was March 16

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has extended the last date to register for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026 without a late fee to March 23. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

Earlier, the deadline to apply without a late fee was March 16. The extension provides additional time for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana.

TGCHE will conduct the TS ICET 2026 examination on May 13 and 14 in two shifts—morning (10 am to 12:30 pm) and afternoon (2:30 pm to 5 pm). The admit cards for the exam will be released on May 4.

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Application Fee

  • General category: ₹750
  • SC/ST/PwD categories: ₹550

TS ICET 2026: Important Dates

  • Correction window: April 18 to April 24
  • Last date with late fee of Rs 250: March 30
  • Last date with late fee of Rs 500: April 7
  • Last date with late fee of Rs 5,000: May 1
  • Last date with late fee of Rs 10,000: May 3

The TS ICET 2026 is conducted for admission into postgraduate management and computer application programmes across 10 universities in the state.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid paying additional late fees.

Last updated on 17 Mar 2026
15:44 PM
TS ICET Registration Date
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