IIM Ahmedabad Launches Executive GMP 2026 for Professionals from Middle East, Europe, and South Asia

Summary The GMP sharpens leadership, digital transformation and sustainable growth across the Middle East, Europe and Asia, with immersion modules in Dubai and Ahmedabad The programme is built around individual growth through experiences that develop enterprise-wide thinking alongside a diverse peer group

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), India’s pre-eminent management school, has opened admissions for the 24th batch of its flagship General Management Programme (GMP), designed for global professionals from the Middle East, South Asia and Europe. The legacy executive programme combines academic rigour with regional relevance and strengthens managerial execution and leadership application, enabling participants to step into senior management responsibilities across industries and geographies.

The eight-month General Management Programme, approved by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai (UAE), is designed for mid-to-senior professionals and welcomes applicants globally, including from the Middle East, GCC, Europe, India and South Asia. Delivered through 100 blended sessions, the programme builds business acumen and leadership capability, anchored by real-world case studies from Harvard and IIM Ahmedabad. Participants also complete a 10-day immersion across IIM Ahmedabad’s Dubai and Ahmedabad campuses to deepen peer learning, strengthen networks and broaden exposure.

The programme is built around individual growth through experiences that develop enterprise-wide thinking alongside a diverse peer group. It strengthens managerial judgement and decision-making from an organisation-wide perspective, supporting a confident transition into senior management roles. Learning is structured around key strategic modules, including Organisational and Team Effectiveness, Innovation, Operations, IT and Digital Strategy, and Decision-making.

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Speaking on the 24th batch launch, Prof. Sunil Sharma, Dean, IIMA - Dubai Campus, said, “Through the General Management Programme, we bring IIM Ahmedabad’s case-based rigour to a cohort that works across the Middle East, South Asia and Europe. Participants sharpen judgement, strengthen execution and learn to lead through uncertainty, with digital-first teaching and immersive modules in Dubai and Ahmedabad. We designed the curriculum to translate strategy into measurable outcomes for organisations and societies today.” The leadership development market, at USD 82.18 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 225.1 billion by 2034 (10.60% CAGR) as firms invest in structured frameworks. UNCTAD estimates AI could affect 40% of jobs: in advanced economies, up to a third may be automated, while 27% could be enhanced. WEF’s “Four Futures for the New Economy” urges leaders to scale tech, strengthen governance, upskill teams and decide with data.

Past cohorts include professionals with 8–25+ years’ experience from the UAE, Kuwait, the USA, Canada, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The cohort spans customer support, supply chain, marketing, business development/sales, finance, accounting and investment, and includes managers as well as Director/VP/CXO and business/functional heads across consulting, engineering, retail, technology, telecom, oil & gas, pharma/healthcare, transportation and BFSI. The pedagogy combines case-method learning, peer discussions, live online sessions, assignments/evaluations, and a capstone project. Participants work through 40–50 cases across industries and functions, applying data, logic and judgement to decisions.

Delivered in a blended format, the programme pairs live, direct-to-device learning with campus immersion. It moves from management fundamentals to functional depth, and then to strategy, leadership and governance that balance short-term performance with long-term value. Coverage includes decision-making, organisational behaviour, marketing, finance, operations/supply chain, HR, data-driven analysis, digital transformation and change, AI/ML applications, innovation, global perspectives, leading through uncertainty and ethics. Successful participants receive a Certificate of Completion and IIM Ahmedabad alumni status.

Link to Apply: General Management Programme1 | IIMA