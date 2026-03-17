IIT Kharagpur

Industry-Academia Tie-Up: LTM, IIT Kharagpur to Drive AI Upskilling and Workforce Transformation

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2026
15:18 PM
LTM signs partnership with IIT Kharagpur to strengthen AI excellence. (left to right: Ritu Chakrabarti, Global Head, Shoshin School, LTM, Prof.Niloy Ganguly, Head Computer Science and Engineering Department, IITK, Prof Haimanti Banerji - Associate Dean – CET, IITK, Gururaj Deshpande, CDO, LTM, Surjya K Pal - Dean R&D, IITK.)

LTM signs partnership with IIT Kharagpur to strengthen AI excellence. (left to right: Ritu Chakrabarti, Global Head, Shoshin School, LTM, Prof.Niloy Ganguly, Head Computer Science and Engineering Department, IITK, Prof Haimanti Banerji - Associate Dean – CET, IITK, Gururaj Deshpande, CDO, LTM, Surjya K Pal - Dean R&D, IITK.) IIT Kharagpur

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Summary
In a significant step towards strengthening industry-ready talent in emerging technologies, LTM has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to design and deliver specialised training programmes.
Announced on March 16, 2026, the collaboration marks a strategic effort to combine industry expertise with academic excellence.

In a significant step towards strengthening industry-ready talent in emerging technologies, LTM has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to design and deliver specialised training programmes aimed at enhancing workforce capabilities in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related domains.

Announced on March 16, 2026, the collaboration marks a strategic effort to combine industry expertise with academic excellence, focusing on equipping professionals with the skills required to navigate an increasingly AI-driven technological landscape. The initiative reflects LTM’s broader vision of integrating deep domain knowledge with advanced technology capabilities, while promoting continuous upskilling and reskilling across its workforce.

Bridging Industry and Academia for Future-Ready Skills

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The partnership brings together LTM’s practical industry insights and IIT Kharagpur’s strong academic and research foundation to build future-ready AI capabilities. The programme will include targeted learning modules, hands-on workshops, and collaborative research initiatives, ensuring that employees gain both theoretical understanding and practical exposure to emerging technologies.

By focusing on structured learning pathways, the initiative aims to help employees stay aligned with evolving industry trends and client expectations, while fostering innovation and adaptability within the organisation.

Focus on Continuous Learning and Innovation

Commenting on the collaboration, Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer at LTM, emphasised that the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to transforming talent by blending academic knowledge with real-world application. He highlighted that continuous skill development is essential for building a workforce that remains relevant, resilient, and capable of operating effectively in a rapidly evolving AI ecosystem.

Echoing this sentiment, Niloy Ganguly, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kharagpur, noted that such collaborations extend academic expertise beyond traditional classrooms into industry-relevant contexts. He added that the institute looks forward to co-developing meaningful learning programmes and research opportunities in AI and related fields.

Strengthening India’s AI Talent Ecosystem

The LTM–IIT Kharagpur collaboration underscores the growing importance of industry-academia partnerships in shaping the future workforce. By creating opportunities for continuous learning, innovation, and applied research, the initiative is expected to contribute to building a skilled talent pool ready to meet the demands of the digital economy.

As organisations increasingly adopt AI-driven solutions, such collaborations play a crucial role in ensuring that professionals are not only technologically proficient but also equipped to drive sustainable innovation and business transformation.

Last updated on 17 Mar 2026
15:39 PM
IIT Kharagpur artificial intelligence (AI) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur upskilling courses
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