Platinum Jubilee

Baruipur Girls’ High School Marks 75 Years with Grand Platinum Jubilee Festivities

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Sep 2025
15:19 PM

Baruipur Girls’ High School

Summary
The town of Baruipur came alive as Baruipur Girls’ High School celebrated its Platinum Jubilee, marking 75 glorious years of academic and cultural excellence.
The town of Baruipur came alive as Baruipur Girls’ High School celebrated its Platinum Jubilee, marking 75 glorious years of academic and cultural excellence. The two-day extravaganza at Rabindra Bhawan, Baruipur, witnessed an overwhelming turnout of alumni, students, dignitaries, and well-wishers who gathered to honour the school’s historic journey.

The students presented an impressive cultural programme with songs, dances, and three thought-provoking plays.

The celebrations began on a grand note with a ceremonial inauguration by MLA Shri Biman Bandopadhyay alongside the school’s Headmistress, Smt. Krishna Bhattacharya. The presence of renowned personalities and political leaders added prestige to the occasion, reflecting the school’s deep-rooted impact on society. The day also featured a prize distribution ceremony that recognised meritorious students, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to nurturing excellence.

As the evening unfolded, the stage turned into a canvas of colours and creativity. The students presented an impressive cultural programme with songs, dances, and three thought-provoking plays—one in English and two in Bengali. The highlight of the first day was a spectacular performance by Bapan Biswas’s Sristi Dance Academy, which enthralled the audience with its artistry and energy.

Day two was equally memorable, beginning with the arrival of eminent actor Shri Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Swami Suparnananda of Ramakrishna Mission, Golpark.

Day two was equally memorable, beginning with the arrival of eminent actor Shri Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Swami Suparnananda of Ramakrishna Mission, Golpark, whose inspiring speeches highlighted the importance of education, discipline, and culture in shaping young minds. Their words left a lasting impression on the gathering.

The cultural segment of the second day began with vibrant songs and dances by students, eventually reaching its artistic peak with the performance of Balmiki Pratibha, a timeless dance drama by Rabindranath Tagore. The students’ graceful enactment of the classic was met with admiration and applause from the audience.

The grand finale of the celebration was nothing short of enchanting—a mesmerizing puppet theatre by Bongo Putul.

The grand finale of the celebration was nothing short of enchanting—a mesmerizing puppet theatre by Bongo Putul. The unique performance combined tradition with creativity, leaving the hall echoing with cheers and appreciation.

Across both days, the jubilee celebrations not only honoured the school’s rich legacy of 75 years but also shone a spotlight on the immense talent and creativity of its students. From drama and music to thought-provoking speeches, the event served as a true reflection of the institution’s holistic approach to education.

For the alumni, students, and community, the Platinum Jubilee of Baruipur Girls’ High School will remain a cherished memory—an occasion that celebrated both the past and the promise of the future. The institution reaffirmed its dedication to academic excellence, cultural enrichment, and nation-building as it embarks on the next chapter of its journey.

Last updated on 10 Sep 2025
15:19 PM
Platinum Jubilee Baruipur Girls’ High School 75 Years
