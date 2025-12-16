SLPRB Opens Assam Police Registration 2025 for Constables, Sub-Inspector Posts; Vacancy Details Here

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website slprbassam.in The last date to submit the application form is January 16, 2026

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has commenced the online registration process for Assam Police Recruitment 2025 for various posts, including Constables, Sub-Inspectors and other vacancies across multiple departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website slprbassam.in.

The last date to submit the application form is January 16, 2026.

Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill posts across the Assam Police, Assam Commando Battalions, Fire and Emergency Services, Prison Department, Forest Department, and APRO. The vacancy break-up is as follows:

48 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police

4 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO

6 posts of Station Officer and 5 posts of Squad Commander in Fire & Emergency Services (F & ES)

39 posts of Assistant Jailor in the Prison Department

47 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) and 3 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions

127 posts of Driver Constable in Assam Police

14 posts of Constable (Dispatch Rider), 20 posts of Constable (Messenger) and 3 posts of Constable (Handymen) in APRO

90 posts of Driver and 4 posts of Driver Operator in Fire and Emergency Services

7 posts of Driver Constable and 106 posts of Driver in the Forest Department

96 posts of Safai Karmachari in Assam Police

3 posts of Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions

5 posts of Safai Karmachari in Fire & Emergency Services

8 posts of Safai Karmachari under DGCD & CGHG

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification for eligibility criteria, age limits, physical standards, and selection procedures before applying.

Further details regarding application fees, examination schedule, physical efficiency tests and admit cards will be released on the SLPRB Assam website. Applicants are encouraged to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.