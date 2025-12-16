Haryana TET registration

HBSE Announces HTET January 2026 Exam Dates; Applications to Begin in December

Posted on 16 Dec 2025
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the examination dates for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) January 2026, bringing clarity for aspirants seeking teaching positions in government schools across the state. The examination will be conducted on January 17 and 18, 2026, for all three levels — PRT, TGT and PGT.

Candidates can appear for Level 1 (Primary Teacher), Level 2 (Trained Graduate Teacher) and Level 3 (Post Graduate Teacher). HBSE has also confirmed that the detailed notification, including application dates, eligibility criteria and fee structure, will be released shortly on the official website bseh.org.in.

According to the board, online applications for HTET January 2026 will begin in December 2025, with the last date to apply in January 2026. The examination is expected to be held in two shifts over two days.

HTET is a mandatory eligibility test for recruitment of teachers in Haryana government schools. Candidates who qualify are awarded an eligibility certificate recognised by the state government.

HTET 2026: Eligibility

  • Level 1 (PRT): Candidates must have passed Class 12 and hold a Diploma in Education (D.Ed.)
  • Level 2 (TGT): Graduation along with a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree
  • Level 3 (PGT): Postgraduate degree with a B.Ed. qualification

The board has clarified that there is no age limit for appearing in the HTET January 2026 examination.

HBSE expects around three lakh candidates to apply, particularly those who were unable to qualify in the previous session. In the last HTET exam, only 14 per cent of candidates cleared the test, with 47,000 candidates qualifying out of 3.31 lakh applicants.

HTET January 2026: Steps to Register

  • Visit the official website bseh.org.in
  • Click on the HTET January 2026 application link
  • Register using personal details such as name, date of birth and email ID
  • Upload required documents, including educational certificates and photographs
  • Pay the application fee online
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Regular updates regarding the HTET January 2026 session will be available on the HBSE website.

