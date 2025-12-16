UNIRAJ Releases Admit Cards 2025 for UG and PG Semester Exams; Here’s How to Download

Summary Students enrolled in different courses can now download their hall tickets from the official website uniraj.ac.in According to the latest update, the university has issued admit cards for multiple programmes across commerce, management, science, law, and professional diploma streams

The University of Rajasthan, Jaipur (UNIRAJ) has released the admit cards for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) semester examinations 2025. Students enrolled in different courses can now download their hall tickets from the official website uniraj.ac.in.

According to the latest update, the university has issued admit cards for multiple programmes across commerce, management, science, law, and professional diploma streams.

Undergraduate courses: B.Com. Accountancy and Business Statistics (ABST), Business Administration (BADM), Economic Administration and Financial Management (EAFM), BBA first semester, and B.Com. first semester.

Postgraduate courses: M.Sc. Physics third semester.

Professional and diploma programmes: Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) first semester, Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications (PGDCA) first semester, and Bachelor of Laws (LLB).

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: uniraj.ac.in Navigate to the “Examination” or “Admit Card” section. Click on the link for UG/PG Semester Admit Card 2025. Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth. Click on “Submit”. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to verify all details on the admit card, including name, roll number, exam date, timing, and examination centre. The admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination hall. Any discrepancies should be immediately reported to the university authorities.