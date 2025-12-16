Rajasthan University

UNIRAJ Releases Admit Cards 2025 for UG and PG Semester Exams; Here’s How to Download

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Dec 2025
17:02 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students enrolled in different courses can now download their hall tickets from the official website uniraj.ac.in
According to the latest update, the university has issued admit cards for multiple programmes across commerce, management, science, law, and professional diploma streams

The University of Rajasthan, Jaipur (UNIRAJ) has released the admit cards for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) semester examinations 2025. Students enrolled in different courses can now download their hall tickets from the official website uniraj.ac.in.

According to the latest update, the university has issued admit cards for multiple programmes across commerce, management, science, law, and professional diploma streams.

  • Undergraduate courses: B.Com. Accountancy and Business Statistics (ABST), Business Administration (BADM), Economic Administration and Financial Management (EAFM), BBA first semester, and B.Com. first semester.
  • Postgraduate courses: M.Sc. Physics third semester.
  • Professional and diploma programmes: Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) first semester, Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications (PGDCA) first semester, and Bachelor of Laws (LLB).
ADVERTISEMENT

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website: uniraj.ac.in
  2. Navigate to the “Examination” or “Admit Card” section.
  3. Click on the link for UG/PG Semester Admit Card 2025.
  4. Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth.
  5. Click on “Submit”.
  6. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  7. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to verify all details on the admit card, including name, roll number, exam date, timing, and examination centre. The admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination hall. Any discrepancies should be immediately reported to the university authorities.

Last updated on 16 Dec 2025
17:03 PM
Rajasthan University Admit Card
Similar stories
Assam Police

SLPRB Opens Assam Police Registration 2025 for Constables, Sub-Inspector Posts; Vacan. . .

Haryana TET registration

HBSE Announces HTET January 2026 Exam Dates; Applications to Begin in December

Teacher

Three Indian Educators Make Top 50 Shortlist for USD 1 Million Global Teacher Prize 2. . .

GSEB

GSEB Opens GUJCET 2026 Registration for Engineering, Pharmacy Aspirants; Exam on Marc. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Assam Police

SLPRB Opens Assam Police Registration 2025 for Constables, Sub-Inspector Posts; Vacan. . .

Haryana TET registration

HBSE Announces HTET January 2026 Exam Dates; Applications to Begin in December

Teacher

Three Indian Educators Make Top 50 Shortlist for USD 1 Million Global Teacher Prize 2. . .

NEET counselling

KEA Announces Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Results; 107 Seats . . .

GSEB

GSEB Opens GUJCET 2026 Registration for Engineering, Pharmacy Aspirants; Exam on Marc. . .

CLAT

CLAT 2026 Results to Be Announced Tomorrow; Here’s How to Check Scores and Other De. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality