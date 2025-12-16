Final CLAT 2026 Answer Key Released: Withdrawn Questions and PG Updates Explained

Summary Candidates can access the official keys on the consortium’s website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in The Consortium has also constituted a grievance redressal committee under former Supreme Court judge Mukeshkumar Rasikbhai Shah

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on Monday released the final answer keys for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026. Candidates can access the official keys on the consortium’s website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

For the undergraduate (UG) exam, the final answer key remains unchanged from the provisional version released on December 10. Accordingly, evaluation for UG candidates will be conducted out of 119 marks.

For the postgraduate (PG) exam, three questions have been revised from the provisional answer key. Candidates who selected the corrected options will be awarded marks accordingly. The updates for Set A are:

ADVERTISEMENT

Question 26: Corrected to C & D from C

Question 31: Corrected to C from A

Question 111: Corrected to C from B

These changes are applicable across all question sets (A, B, C, D). In addition, a few questions in individual PG sets have been marked as “Withdrawn” in the final PDF due to anomalies, while no other questions have been removed.

“Candidates who have exercised the options either C or D will be awarded 1 mark accordingly. The Final Answer Key for the CLAT 2026 PG appended here as ‘Appendix I to IV’, are as approved by the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities,” the official notice stated.

The Consortium has also constituted a grievance redressal committee under former Supreme Court judge Mukeshkumar Rasikbhai Shah. Candidates with any concerns regarding evaluation can submit their grievances through the process outlined on the official website.

The release of the final answer keys marks the next step in the CLAT 2026 evaluation process, following which results are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.