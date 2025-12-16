KEA Announces Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Results; 107 Seats Allotted

Summary According to the official data, 107 candidates have been allotted seats in the stray vacancy round of state counselling Candidates who participated in the option-entry process can check their stray vacancy seat allotment status and reporting details on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment results for the Karnataka NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions. According to the official data, 107 candidates have been allotted seats in the stray vacancy round of state counselling.

Candidates who participated in the option-entry process can check their stray vacancy seat allotment status and reporting details on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Of the total seats allotted, 34 candidates secured BDS seats across nine government and 10 private dental colleges. Meanwhile, 73 candidates were allotted MBBS seats in four government and 13 private medical colleges across Karnataka.

As per the Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the stray vacancy round must report to their respective colleges by December 17 for document verification and completion of the admission process.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Candidates must carry the following documents at the time of reporting:

NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Domicile certificate (for Karnataka candidates)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS, if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Two recent passport-size photographs

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 application form

Valid government ID proof (Aadhaar card, passport, etc.)

Earlier, during Round 3 of Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025, KEA had added 443 new medical seats across nine colleges, providing additional opportunities for aspirants seeking undergraduate medical admissions in the state.