Inferno 2025 Begins: AIMK’s Iconic Fest Promises Sports, Music and Laughter!

Kolkata is buzzing with excitement as Inferno 2025, the highly anticipated two-day fest, kicks off at the Army Institute of Management Kolkata on January 29 and January 30, 2025. Organised by the Department of Student Affairs, this vibrant festival is a blend of sports, cultural brilliance, and gaming—bringing together some of the brightest talents from colleges across the city.

A Power-Packed Lineup of Events

From high-energy Basketball, Football, Volleyball, Kabaddi, Tug of War, and Chess matches to BGMI tournaments for gaming enthusiasts, the competition is fierce and exhilarating.

On the cultural front, Group Dance, Battle of Bands, Ramp Walk, and Stand-Up Comedy promise to captivate audiences, ensuring non-stop entertainment and electrifying performances.

The grandeur of Inferno 2025 events is elevated by the generous contributions of various sponsors, including The Telegraph online Edugraph as their digital media partner.

With students working tirelessly behind the scenes, Inferno 2025 is set to be a seamlessly executed and unforgettable experience. Whether you're competing, cheering, or simply soaking in the energy, this is a spectacle you can’t afford to miss! Stay tuned for more updates and witness Kolkata’s best talents take center stage!