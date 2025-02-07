Amity University

Amity University Kolkata Gears Up for Esports Championship 2025: The Ultimate Showdown!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Feb 2025
10:41 AM

Amity University, Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Amity University Kolkata is set to host the Esports Championship 2025, a landmark event in India’s competitive gaming landscape.
The championship will feature 103 finalists who have battled through intense preliminary rounds, emerging from a massive pool of over 500 students.

Amity University Kolkata is set to host the Esports Championship 2025, a landmark event in India’s competitive gaming landscape. Scheduled for February 7, 2025, the championship will feature 103 finalists who have battled through intense preliminary rounds, emerging from a massive pool of over 500 students. These top contenders will showcase their skills across five thrilling esports titles—BGMI, eFootball, Real Cricket 24, eChess, and EA FC 25—in a high-stakes finale at Amity University Kolkata.

A Historic Milestone for Indian Esports

The recognition of esports as a multisport event by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in December 2023 marked a turning point, elevating the status of competitive gaming in India. The government’s move to classify esports under “matters relating to online gaming” within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has further boosted investment, skill development, and international participation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaping India’s Esports Future

The Amity University Kolkata Esports Championship 2025 is more than just a tournament—it’s a launchpad for India’s gaming talent. By providing a professional competitive platform, the event is helping students explore esports as a legitimate career path while positioning India as a formidable player in the global esports industry.

UNIV’s Role in Esports Development

As a key player in India’s esports ecosystem, UNIV is working towards integrating esports into mainstream sports policies through collaborations with institutions and state governments. Their focus includes:

  • Identifying and nurturing gaming talent
  • Developing esports intellectual properties (IPs)
  • Attracting investments to the esports industry
  • Creating career opportunities in gaming and related fields

With esports gaining national and international recognition, the Amity University Kolkata Esports Championship 2025 stands as a pivotal moment in India’s gaming revolution, empowering young athletes and setting the stage for the future of competitive esports.

Last updated on 07 Feb 2025
10:42 AM
Amity University esports
Similar stories
annual sports meet

St. Margaret Convent School Organises Annual Sports Meet 2025

IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati to strengthen Northeast Startup Ecosystem by hosting Entrepreneurship Pr. . .

The Heritage School

Heritage School Students Enthrall Kolkata Book Fair with a Lively Quiz Extravaganza

IIEST Shibpur

IMPETUS 8.0: IIEST Shibpur’s Premier Tech Fest to Return with Innovation & Industry. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICSE 2025

Ace ICSE Class 10 English 2025: Top Tips to Score 90%+

AFCAT 2025

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2025 on afcat.cdac.in Soon - Exam and Vacancy Updates

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Reporting Deadline Today - Document List Update

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 - Round 3 Seat Allotment Postponed!

IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati to strengthen Northeast Startup Ecosystem by hosting Entrepreneurship Pr. . .

Representative Image
UGC NET

NTA to declare UGC NET December 2024 Results soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Check details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality