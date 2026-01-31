Amity University

TEDxAmity University Noida Sparks Dialogue on Ethics, Innovation and Nation Building

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2026
11:54 AM

Amity University, Noida

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Amity University Noida successfully hosted the 4th edition of TEDxAmity University Noida, bringing together thought leaders, changemakers, artists and young visionaries.
Organised on the theme “Roots to Rise: Empowering Youth with Heritage for a Sustainable Future of Viksit Bharat,” the post-event reflections highlighted a powerful blend of tradition, innovation and responsible leadership.

Amity University Noida successfully hosted the 4th edition of TEDxAmity University Noida, bringing together thought leaders, changemakers, artists and young visionaries to inspire students to actively contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat. Organised on the theme “Roots to Rise: Empowering Youth with Heritage for a Sustainable Future of Viksit Bharat,” the post-event reflections highlighted a powerful blend of tradition, innovation and responsible leadership.

The event featured 13 distinguished speakers and performers from diverse domains including climate action, sports, wellness, communication, finance, design and the performing arts. Staying true to TED’s global motto, “Ideas Worth Spreading,” each session resonated strongly with students, encouraging them to align personal aspirations with national development goals.

Addressing the urgent challenge of climate change, climate activist Ms. Navya emphasised the need for eco-friendly practices and sustainable consumption. She urged students to lead by example, stating that a sustainable economy is central to achieving Viksit Bharat and that youth must play a proactive role in protecting the planet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing an inspiring personal journey, Ms. Vaishali Mathur, BCCI Coach and former cricketer, spoke about breaking gender stereotypes in sports. She highlighted how family support, resilience and perseverance helped her overcome challenges, motivating students to never surrender to obstacles and remain committed to their goals.

The importance of holistic well-being was underscored by globally recognised mind-body yoga therapist Ms. Sunaina Rekhi, who spoke about the deep connection between thoughts, physical health and mental balance. She stressed that yoga is essential for building healthy citizens capable of contributing meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

Renowned anchor Ms. Kalpana Mishra highlighted the role of communication and public speaking skills in shaping confident personalities. She encouraged students to consciously develop these abilities to strengthen self-expression and leadership potential.

Adding glamour and grit to the discussions, Ms. Mehak Dhingra, Miss Charm India 2025 and Miss Universe India Second Runner-Up, shared her journey marked by discipline, focus and resilience. She reiterated that hard work and perseverance remain the foundation of success in any field.

Design and infrastructure innovation took centre stage as young industrial designer Ms. Komal Panda and architect Mr. Aakash Nidhi Jha discussed India’s rapidly transforming infrastructure landscape. They emphasised the need for innovative, climate-resilient and aesthetically strong designs to support sustainable urban growth.

On the economic front, Ms. Vandana Tolani, CEO and Founder of Convanto, stressed the importance of financial literacy. She highlighted that informed investment decisions and economic awareness among citizens are vital pillars of a strong and developed India.

Reflecting on the growth of the platform, Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, AUUP, noted that TEDxAmity University Noida has evolved with each edition. He highlighted that the event is entirely student-led, offering experiential learning that enhances leadership, teamwork, communication and organisational skills while nurturing creativity and global outlook.

Welcoming the speakers and participants, Dr. Alpana Kakkar, Dean, Student Support & Academic Affairs, spoke about TEDx as a globally recognised platform that celebrates ideas rooted in heritage while embracing progressive thinking. She emphasised that the theme aligns closely with Amity’s philosophy of holistic education, responsible leadership and nation-building.

Nationally acclaimed Odissi dancer Ms Ananya Jugade performing at the event.

Nationally acclaimed Odissi dancer Ms Ananya Jugade performing at the event. Amity University, Noida

Beyond thought-provoking talks, the event captivated audiences with powerful cultural performances. Electrifying sitar and sarod jugalbandi by the Mohan Brothers, a graceful Odissi dance by nationally acclaimed artist Ms. Ananya Jugade, and a soulful spiritual storytelling session by “The Temple Girl” Ms. Namratha Mohan received thunderous applause, adding artistic depth to the intellectual exchange.

The 4th edition of TEDxAmity University Noida concluded on a high note, reaffirming the university’s commitment to empowering youth with ideas, values and skills rooted in India’s heritage and oriented towards a sustainable, innovative and inclusive future of Viksit Bharat.

Last updated on 31 Jan 2026
11:54 AM
Amity University Amity University Noida TEDx Viksit Bharat
Similar stories
Bhawanipur Education Society College

Bhawanipur Education Society College Hosts International Conference on Emerging Trend. . .

IKSFF

Adamas University Partners with the 6th International Kolkata Short Film Festival 202. . .

DPS Ruby Park

Exuberanza 2026 Lights Up DPS Ruby Park with Creativity, Camaraderie and Compassion

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur to Host Agri-Expo 2026 Featuring Technology and Machinery Demonstration. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
bseb

BSEB Class 12 Exams 2026 to Begin February 2; Board Issues Important Exam Day Guideli. . .

CMAT 2026

CMAT Answer Key 2026 Released! Download Steps, Link and Objection Submission Guide

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

KVS, NVS Release Tier 1 Answer Key and OMR Sheets for Recruitment Exam 2026

SEBI

SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, Cut-off Inside

Bhawanipur Education Society College

Bhawanipur Education Society College Hosts International Conference on Emerging Trend. . .

XAT 2026

XLRI Releases XAT 2026 Cutoffs for PGDM Courses, PI Calls Issued: Check Category-Wise. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality