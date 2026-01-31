TEDxAmity University Noida Sparks Dialogue on Ethics, Innovation and Nation Building

Summary Amity University Noida successfully hosted the 4th edition of TEDxAmity University Noida, bringing together thought leaders, changemakers, artists and young visionaries. Organised on the theme “Roots to Rise: Empowering Youth with Heritage for a Sustainable Future of Viksit Bharat,” the post-event reflections highlighted a powerful blend of tradition, innovation and responsible leadership.

Amity University Noida successfully hosted the 4th edition of TEDxAmity University Noida, bringing together thought leaders, changemakers, artists and young visionaries to inspire students to actively contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat. Organised on the theme “Roots to Rise: Empowering Youth with Heritage for a Sustainable Future of Viksit Bharat,” the post-event reflections highlighted a powerful blend of tradition, innovation and responsible leadership.

The event featured 13 distinguished speakers and performers from diverse domains including climate action, sports, wellness, communication, finance, design and the performing arts. Staying true to TED’s global motto, “Ideas Worth Spreading,” each session resonated strongly with students, encouraging them to align personal aspirations with national development goals.

Addressing the urgent challenge of climate change, climate activist Ms. Navya emphasised the need for eco-friendly practices and sustainable consumption. She urged students to lead by example, stating that a sustainable economy is central to achieving Viksit Bharat and that youth must play a proactive role in protecting the planet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing an inspiring personal journey, Ms. Vaishali Mathur, BCCI Coach and former cricketer, spoke about breaking gender stereotypes in sports. She highlighted how family support, resilience and perseverance helped her overcome challenges, motivating students to never surrender to obstacles and remain committed to their goals.

The importance of holistic well-being was underscored by globally recognised mind-body yoga therapist Ms. Sunaina Rekhi, who spoke about the deep connection between thoughts, physical health and mental balance. She stressed that yoga is essential for building healthy citizens capable of contributing meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

Renowned anchor Ms. Kalpana Mishra highlighted the role of communication and public speaking skills in shaping confident personalities. She encouraged students to consciously develop these abilities to strengthen self-expression and leadership potential.

Adding glamour and grit to the discussions, Ms. Mehak Dhingra, Miss Charm India 2025 and Miss Universe India Second Runner-Up, shared her journey marked by discipline, focus and resilience. She reiterated that hard work and perseverance remain the foundation of success in any field.

Design and infrastructure innovation took centre stage as young industrial designer Ms. Komal Panda and architect Mr. Aakash Nidhi Jha discussed India’s rapidly transforming infrastructure landscape. They emphasised the need for innovative, climate-resilient and aesthetically strong designs to support sustainable urban growth.

On the economic front, Ms. Vandana Tolani, CEO and Founder of Convanto, stressed the importance of financial literacy. She highlighted that informed investment decisions and economic awareness among citizens are vital pillars of a strong and developed India.

Reflecting on the growth of the platform, Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, AUUP, noted that TEDxAmity University Noida has evolved with each edition. He highlighted that the event is entirely student-led, offering experiential learning that enhances leadership, teamwork, communication and organisational skills while nurturing creativity and global outlook.

Welcoming the speakers and participants, Dr. Alpana Kakkar, Dean, Student Support & Academic Affairs, spoke about TEDx as a globally recognised platform that celebrates ideas rooted in heritage while embracing progressive thinking. She emphasised that the theme aligns closely with Amity’s philosophy of holistic education, responsible leadership and nation-building.

Nationally acclaimed Odissi dancer Ms Ananya Jugade performing at the event. Amity University, Noida

Beyond thought-provoking talks, the event captivated audiences with powerful cultural performances. Electrifying sitar and sarod jugalbandi by the Mohan Brothers, a graceful Odissi dance by nationally acclaimed artist Ms. Ananya Jugade, and a soulful spiritual storytelling session by “The Temple Girl” Ms. Namratha Mohan received thunderous applause, adding artistic depth to the intellectual exchange.

The 4th edition of TEDxAmity University Noida concluded on a high note, reaffirming the university’s commitment to empowering youth with ideas, values and skills rooted in India’s heritage and oriented towards a sustainable, innovative and inclusive future of Viksit Bharat.