Amity University Kolkata to Host Amity Global Leadership Conclave 2026 on Innovation, Ethics, and the Future of Work

Amity University Kolkata is all set to host the Amity Global Leadership Conclave 2026: Innovation, Ethics, and the Future of Work at its campus, bringing together distinguished global thought leaders for an international forum designed to inspire and educate students.

Organized by the International Relations and Collaboration Office, the conclave aims to provide participants with insights into contemporary leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, emotional intelligence, ethics, creative leadership, and cross-cultural perspectives. The event is designed to provide transformative global exposure, enabling participants to understand and navigate the evolving dynamics of leadership in a rapidly changing world.

The conclave will feature an eminent panel of international speakers including:

• Helen Argyrou (Cyprus) – Clinical psychologist, sound and drum therapist, and leadership expert • Elena Andreou (Cyprus) – Founder & CEO — Go Digital Globally ,Digital Marketing Pioneer , Personal Branding Expert

• Koetsu Zanna Jelisjeva (Latvia) – Bridge Builder , Team Leadership Expert ,Life Coach • H.G. RajGopinath Das (India) – IIT Kharagpur Alumnus Lifestyle Mentor Wisdom Teacher ,Council Member, ISKCON New Town, Kolkata

• Nathan Ross Ells (USA) – Vocalist ,Lead Singer, Music Composer

• Martin Abel (United Kingdom) – Business Developer Strategic Planner

• Nutan Patel (USA) – Entrepreneur ,Business Leadership Expert, Author

• Roxana Jaffer (UAE) – Philanthropist ,Award-winning Author

• Nosina Ratnakar (India) – Relationship Psychologist, Expert Face Reader, Business Developer & Entrepreneurship Trainer

Through keynote sessions and interactive discussions, students will gain exposure to global best practices and emerging leadership frameworks, essential for building future-ready careers.

The conclave is open to all students and faculty members of Amity University and underscores the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, global engagement, and holistic education.

Amity University Kolkata expressed its gratitude to Hon’ble Chancellor Dr. Atul Chauhan and Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Dr. Ashok K. Srivastava for their visionary leadership and support in fostering global academic initiatives of this magnitude.