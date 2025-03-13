Adinova 2025: Adamas University Hosts the Biggest Annual Fest of the Year

Summary On 25th of February, the students of Adamas University witnessed a precursor to the main annual fest with a spectacular flash mob The centre of attraction for this event was famous singer Salman Ali who brought the house down with his incredible performance, making it a night to remember

Adinova, the biggest fest of the year at Adamas University was hosted on 27th February and 1st March 2025. On 25th of February, the students of Adamas University witnessed a precursor to the main annual fest with a spectacular flash mob. This annual fest helped the students to take a short break from their daily mundane life, therefore, a creative yet exciting initiative of a Flashmob, by Jhankaar Club, thrilled them all.

The first day of the event started with the inaugural ceremony graced by the dignitaries of the university followed by inter college competitions organised by the Clubs of Adamas University. The competitions for Day 1 included Dance Competition, Vox Pop, Creative Writing Competition, Photography Competition, Short Film Making Competition, Music Competition and Nukkad.

On the final day the other sets of competitions were organised by Robotics Club, Recitation Club and Fashion Club. The Ramp of Fire round had really put the stage on fire with the spectacular performance of the participants. The events were followed by a prize distribution ceremony.

On this day Honourable Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Samit Ray and Mrs. Mallika Roy ceremoniously announced that Adamas University has been accredited with prestigious NAAC-A grade.

The centre of attraction for this event was famous singer Salman Ali who brought the house down with his incredible performance, making it a night to remember.

The students also sang along with every performance showing their joy and enthusiasm.