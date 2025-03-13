Adamas University

Adinova 2025: Adamas University Hosts the Biggest Annual Fest of the Year

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Mar 2025
15:12 PM

Adamas University

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
On 25th of February, the students of Adamas University witnessed a precursor to the main annual fest with a spectacular flash mob
The centre of attraction for this event was famous singer Salman Ali who brought the house down with his incredible performance, making it a night to remember

Adinova, the biggest fest of the year at Adamas University was hosted on 27th February and 1st March 2025. On 25th of February, the students of Adamas University witnessed a precursor to the main annual fest with a spectacular flash mob. This annual fest helped the students to take a short break from their daily mundane life, therefore, a creative yet exciting initiative of a Flashmob, by Jhankaar Club, thrilled them all.

The first day of the event started with the inaugural ceremony graced by the dignitaries of the university followed by inter college competitions organised by the Clubs of Adamas University. The competitions for Day 1 included Dance Competition, Vox Pop, Creative Writing Competition, Photography Competition, Short Film Making Competition, Music Competition and Nukkad.

On the final day the other sets of competitions were organised by Robotics Club, Recitation Club and Fashion Club. The Ramp of Fire round had really put the stage on fire with the spectacular performance of the participants. The events were followed by a prize distribution ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

On this day Honourable Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Samit Ray and Mrs. Mallika Roy ceremoniously announced that Adamas University has been accredited with prestigious NAAC-A grade.

The centre of attraction for this event was famous singer Salman Ali who brought the house down with his incredible performance, making it a night to remember.

The students also sang along with every performance showing their joy and enthusiasm.

Last updated on 13 Mar 2025
15:15 PM
Adamas University Annual fest
Similar stories
International Women's Day

International Women’s Day 2025: Women’s well-being at St. Xavier’s University, . . .

Heritage Group of Institutions

International Women’s Day 2025 celebrated at Heritage Group of Institutions focused. . .

Insvaganza 2025

Insvaganza 2025: Inspiria Knowledge Campus Gears Up for a Grand Cultural Extravaganza. . .

The event was held on February 26, 27 and 28, 2025
St Xavier's College

St Xavier’s College organises Astrovaganza 2025 flagship event of Xaverian Astronom. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025: Admit Cards Released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Read Detail. . .

Answer Key

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Challenge Window Closes Tomorrow at csirnet.nta.ac.in- D. . .

AP ICET 2025

AP ICET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Link, Steps and Key Dates

International Women's Day

International Women’s Day 2025: Women’s well-being at St. Xavier’s University, . . .

Pramila Memorial annual day
Environmental awareness

Bright minds, greener times: Schools power up for planet

QS World University Rankings

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025: 79 Indian Universities Make Strong Impa. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality