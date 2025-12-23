College interviews can be among the most nerve-racking and also the most memorable steps in the admission process. For many students, the interview is the first time they are evaluated not just on scores but on how they think, speak and respond in the moment.

“I walked out of the room knowing I hadn’t given it my best shot. I knew the answers but I fumbled. I didn’t really listen to the questions. I was too busy trying to sound impressive,” recalls Prisha Rao, who is now in her second year of college.

“When academic credentials are similar, what really stands out is a student’s curiosity, engagement with textbooks and the world beyond, and the ability to communicate one’s views clearly. Confidence of thought matters far more than accent or grammar,” says G.K. Suresh, who is associate professor at PES University in Bangalore.

Across countries, the importance of the college interview varies. In the US, interviews are usually optional and conversational. They are meant to add context rather than make or break an application.

In the UK, interviews are more selective and academic, used mainly by a few premier universities for competitive courses such as medicine, law or engineering. They are designed to test how students think, which means how they reason through a problem, express themselves and respond to follow-up questions. Interviewers may present a text or scenario to work through verbally, wherein pauses and self-corrections are acceptable. The focus is on logic and curiosity, not polish.

In India, interviews play a decisive role in admissions and are designed to assess not just academic readiness but a student’s mindset, interests and overall fit with the institution. Liberal arts universities, newer private institutions, design schools and several new-generation law colleges have now made interviews a mandatory part of the selection process.

“An interview is a chance for the student to talk about what matters to them in a way that a form or an essay sometimes can’t capture. It gives us the opportunity to understand their interests and the depth of their engagement in areas they are passionate about,” says Mercia Prince, who is the admissions director at Ashoka University in Sonipat.

So here are some tips for students. Research the college. Go beyond surface-level information. Understand the academic approach, course structure and campus culture, and reflect on why these aspects appeal to you. This can be done by visiting the campus or taking a virtual tour, exploring the college website or speaking to current students. Interviewers respond well to specificity — a particular course module, teaching style or opportunity that genuinely aligns with your interests.

Your application form often sets the tone for the interview. Every activity, interest or achievement you mention should be something you can explain and reflect on comfortably. One useful strategy is to treat the application like a resume and ask friends or family members to interview you based on it. Never include anything that you cannot substantiate or talk about honestly.

Mock interviews with a friend or family member are an important part of preparation. They help students practise speaking aloud, think through responses and become clearer about what they want to focus on during the interview.

Jayanti Krishnamurthy, currently at the University of California Berkeley, US, realised during these mock sessions that she needed to prioritise a few key experiences from the list of activities in her application. She narrowed it down to three.

She says, “I definitely wanted to talk about articles I had written for online platforms, which helped me articulate my opinions and build confidence; I participated in beauty contests, which pushed me to reflect on how I felt about feminism and self-image; and I took up a summer job at a supermarket, where I learned about hard work, responsibility and how different life outside school can be.”

According to those in the know, students should stay abreast of current events.

Students are not expected to track every headline, but an awareness of what is happening around them matters. This can come from reading a newspaper regularly or following a few trusted news sources particularly related to one’s intended field of study. Suresh points out that one of the most common mistakes that students make is not being up to date on important happenings in the world around them. Such awareness signals curiosity and an ability to connect academic interests with the wider world.

Be clear about the interview date, time and format, especially since many are now conducted online. Test your technology, choose a quiet space, dress neatly and comfortably. If necessary, keep a portfolio, project or writing sample ready. Keep the responses brief — this will allow interviewers to ask follow-up questions and guide the conversation as it unfolds. Take a moment to think before responding, seek clarification when needed and stay composed.