PNB Invites Applications for 5,138 Apprentice Posts; Know Registration Date, Eligibility

Posted on 07 Feb 2026
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for Apprentice posts under its latest recruitment drive. The process aims to fill 5,138 vacancies across the organisation. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, pnb.bank.in.

The online registration process will commence on February 8, 2026, and will close on February 24, 2026.

Candidates applying for the Apprentice posts must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from an institute, college, or university recognised or approved by government bodies, AICTE, or UGC. The result of the qualifying examination must have been declared on or before December 31, 2025. Applicants will be required to produce their mark sheets and provisional or degree certificates as and when demanded by the bank.

The age limit for applicants is 20 to 28 years as on January 1, 2026. Candidates must have been born between January 2, 1998, and January 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

Application Fee:

  • General / OBC / EWS (Male): ₹944
  • General / OBC / EWS (Female): ₹708
  • SC / ST / PwBD / Transgender: ₹236

Candidates are advised to check the official notification on the PNB website for detailed instructions regarding the application process, selection criteria, and training period.

