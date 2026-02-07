TS ICET

TS ICET 2026 Notification Released; Announces Registration Date

Posted on 07 Feb 2026
12:03 PM

File Image

Summary
The registration process will begin on February 12, 2026, and the last date to apply is March 16, 2026
Candidates can access the official notification and apply through the TS ICET website, icet.tgche.ac.in

Mahatma Gandhi University has released the TS ICET 2026 notification for admission into MBA and MCA programs. The registration process will begin on February 12, 2026, and the last date to apply is March 16, 2026. Candidates can access the official notification and apply through the TS ICET website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

The TS ICET 2026 exam will be conducted on May 13 and 14, 2026. On May 13, Session 1 will be held from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, and Session 2 will run from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Session 3 will take place on May 14 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

TS ICET Notification 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in
  2. Click on TS ICET 2026 Notification on the homepage
  3. A PDF file will open containing all details
  4. Download and check the notification carefully
  5. Keep a hard copy for future reference

Application Fee

  • General category: Rs 750
  • SC/ST/Differently-abled candidates: Rs 550

The payment can be made online through the official portal.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration well before the last date and read the notification carefully for eligibility criteria, syllabus, and other instructions.

TS ICET Registration Date
