Xavier School of Management

XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Opens at xatonline.in; Edit Forms by October 16

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Oct 2025
15:58 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who want to make corrections in Xavier Aptitude Test application form can find the direct link through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in
The registration fee is Rs 2200 for XAT 2026

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has opened the application correction window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026. Registered candidates who wish to edit their submitted application forms can now do so through the official website — xatonline.in.

As per the official notification, the correction window is available from October 14, 2025 (9:00 am) to October 16, 2025 (9:00 am). This 48-hour window allows candidates to review and correct any mistakes in their XAT 2026 application forms.

“Application edit window will be open from October 14, 2025 (09:00 am) to October 16, 2025 (09:00 am). This 48-hour window will allow registered candidates to review and correct any errors in their submitted application forms,” reads a statement on the official website.

XAT 2026 Application Correction: Steps to Edit

  1. Visit the official website — xatonline.in
  2. Click on the login link and enter your credentials
  3. Access your submitted application form
  4. Review and make the necessary changes
  5. Submit the updated form and download the confirmation page
  6. Keep a printed copy for future reference

XAT 2026: Key Details

  • Last date to register: December 5, 2025
  • Admit card release (tentative): December 20, 2025
  • XAT 2026 exam date: January 4, 2026 (2:00 pm to 5:00 pm)

The registration fee for XAT 2026 is ₹2200. Candidates applying for XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of ₹200 per programme.

Candidates are advised to make corrections carefully, as this is the only window available for editing the form. No further changes will be permitted after the deadline.

For direct access to the correction portal, visit xatonline.in.

Last updated on 14 Oct 2025
16:01 PM
Xavier School of Management XAT 2026 Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)
