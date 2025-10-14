Staff Selection Commission

SSC Constable, Head Constable 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow- Apply For 1200+ Vacancies

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Oct 2025
15:40 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested candidates can apply through the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in
Candidates will also have an opportunity to make corrections in their application forms during the correction window, which will remain open from October 23 to October 25, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online registration process for the recruitment of Constables and Head Constables in the Delhi Police on October 15, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,289 vacancies, including:

  • 370 posts of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) - Male
  • 182 posts of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) - Female
  • 737 posts of Constable (Driver) - Male
ADVERTISEMENT

The last date to pay the application fee online is October 16, 2025. Candidates will also have an opportunity to make corrections in their application forms during the correction window, which will remain open from October 23 to October 25, 2025.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for all posts is scheduled to be held in December 2025 or January 2026.

SSC Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the Login link on the homepage
  3. Complete the online registration process if you're a new user
  4. Fill in the application form with the required details
  5. Pay the application fee online
  6. Submit the application and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a printed copy for future reference

The application fee is Rs 100. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline and carefully review the eligibility criteria for their respective posts.

For more details and direct application links, candidates should refer to the official SSC portal.

Last updated on 14 Oct 2025
15:59 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC job aspirants SSC 2025
Similar stories
Xavier School of Management

XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Opens at xatonline.in; Edit Forms by October 1. . .

Bihar government

BCECEB Revises Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Rank Cards Out Today

Himachal Pradesh

Over 1,320 Educational Institutions Damaged in Himachal During 2025 Monsoon; Rs 122 C. . .

Board Exam 2026

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates 2026 OUT at mahahsscboard.in- Detailed Schedu. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Xavier School of Management

XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Opens at xatonline.in; Edit Forms by October 1. . .

Bihar government

BCECEB Revises Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Rank Cards Out Today

Himachal Pradesh

Over 1,320 Educational Institutions Damaged in Himachal During 2025 Monsoon; Rs 122 C. . .

Board Exam 2026

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates 2026 OUT at mahahsscboard.in- Detailed Schedu. . .

AP EdCET

AP EdCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2025 Out: Download Link and College-Wise Result

MCC

MCC Issues Provisional Eligibility List for NRI Admissions Under NEET UG 2025- Import. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality