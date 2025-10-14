SSC Constable, Head Constable 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow- Apply For 1200+ Vacancies

Summary Interested candidates can apply through the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in Candidates will also have an opportunity to make corrections in their application forms during the correction window, which will remain open from October 23 to October 25, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online registration process for the recruitment of Constables and Head Constables in the Delhi Police on October 15, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,289 vacancies, including:

370 posts of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) - Male

182 posts of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) - Female

737 posts of Constable (Driver) - Male

The last date to pay the application fee online is October 16, 2025. Candidates will also have an opportunity to make corrections in their application forms during the correction window, which will remain open from October 23 to October 25, 2025.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for all posts is scheduled to be held in December 2025 or January 2026.

SSC Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in Click on the Login link on the homepage Complete the online registration process if you're a new user Fill in the application form with the required details Pay the application fee online Submit the application and download the confirmation page Keep a printed copy for future reference

The application fee is Rs 100. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline and carefully review the eligibility criteria for their respective posts.

For more details and direct application links, candidates should refer to the official SSC portal.