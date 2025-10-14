DGME Revises UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Again; Check Fresh Dates Here

Summary Eligible candidates can apply through the official website — upneet.gov.in As per the latest update, the last date for online registration and document upload is October 15, 2025 (11 AM)

The Director General of Medical Education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has once again revised the third round counselling schedule for UP NEET UG 2025 admissions to MBBS and BDS courses. As per the latest update, the last date for online registration and document upload is October 15, 2025 (11 AM). Eligible candidates can apply through the official website — upneet.gov.in.

The schedule revision comes after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) altered central counselling dates due to the addition of new MBBS seats.

Along with registration, candidates must also complete the payment of the registration fee and security deposit by October 15, 2025 (2 PM). The revised merit list will be published on October 16, followed by the online choice filling window from October 17 (2 PM) to October 24 (11 AM).

The seat allotment result will be announced on October 27, and shortlisted candidates will be able to download their allotment letters and complete admissions between October 28 and November 1, 2025.

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: Key Dates

Registration & Document Upload: Oct 6 (11 AM) – Oct 15 (11 AM)

Fee & Security Deposit Payment: Oct 6 (11 AM) – Oct 15 (2 PM)

Revised Merit List Release: Oct 16, 2025

Choice Filling: Oct 17 (2 PM) – Oct 24 (11 AM)

Seat Allotment Result: Oct 27, 2025

Allotment Letter Download & Admission: Oct 28 – Nov 1, 2025

Meanwhile, DGME has also notified that candidates who were allotted seats in Round 1 or 2 and wish to resign must do so in person by visiting the concerned nodal centre by 2 PM on October 15.

Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to the deadlines and keep all necessary documents ready. For further updates and the direct application link, visit upneet.gov.in