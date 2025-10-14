IPPB

IPPB Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited for 348 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, Apply by October 29

Posted on 14 Oct 2025
16:17 PM

The India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) has released a notification inviting online applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). A total of 348 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website — ippbonline.com — on or before October 29, 2025.

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

To apply for the post, candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline (regular or distance mode) from a government-recognised university or institution, or one approved by a government regulatory body.

The age limit for applicants is 20 to 35 years, as on August 1, 2025. Age relaxations, if applicable, will be provided as per government norms.

  • Candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹750.
  • Applicants are advised to verify their eligibility criteria thoroughly before submitting the application and making payment, as the fee is non-refundable.

Details about the selection process, examination dates, and further instructions will be shared in the official recruitment notification available on the IPPB website.

Candidates are encouraged to visit ippbonline.com regularly for updates and to access the direct application link.

IPPB Gramin Dak Sevak
