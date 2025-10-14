BCECEB Revises Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Rank Cards Out Today

Summary As per the updated timeline, the Round 3 rank card will be released today, October 14, on the official website — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in According to the revised schedule, seat allotment results will be announced on October 18, and candidates can download the allotment order between October 18 and 24, 2025

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has issued a revised schedule for the third round of NEET UG 2025 counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions under the state quota. As per the updated timeline, the Round 3 rank card will be released today, October 14, on the official website — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the revised schedule, seat allotment results will be announced on October 18, and candidates can download the allotment order between October 18 and 24, 2025. The document verification process and admission formalities for Round 3 will take place from October 21 to 24.

The revision follows the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) updated NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule, issued to streamline the admission process across both central and state-level counselling rounds. BCECEB has clarified that candidates allotted seats through MCC’s NEET UG counselling will not be eligible to participate in the Bihar state counselling.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the latest seat matrix, a total of 624 MBBS and BDS seats are available for allocation in Round 3. This includes 100 MBBS seats each at Mahabodhi Medical College, Gayaji, and Shyamlal Chandrashekhar Medical College, Khagaria. Additionally, 19 MBBS seats at Patna Medical College remain vacant after the conclusion of Round 2.

Officials have also noted that virtual vacancies may emerge during the upgradation process, creating additional opportunities for eligible candidates.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official BCECEB website for timely updates and ensure that all necessary documents are prepared for verification during the specified window.