Bihar government

BCECEB Revises Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Rank Cards Out Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Oct 2025
15:00 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the updated timeline, the Round 3 rank card will be released today, October 14, on the official website — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
According to the revised schedule, seat allotment results will be announced on October 18, and candidates can download the allotment order between October 18 and 24, 2025

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has issued a revised schedule for the third round of NEET UG 2025 counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions under the state quota. As per the updated timeline, the Round 3 rank card will be released today, October 14, on the official website — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the revised schedule, seat allotment results will be announced on October 18, and candidates can download the allotment order between October 18 and 24, 2025. The document verification process and admission formalities for Round 3 will take place from October 21 to 24.

The revision follows the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) updated NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule, issued to streamline the admission process across both central and state-level counselling rounds. BCECEB has clarified that candidates allotted seats through MCC’s NEET UG counselling will not be eligible to participate in the Bihar state counselling.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the latest seat matrix, a total of 624 MBBS and BDS seats are available for allocation in Round 3. This includes 100 MBBS seats each at Mahabodhi Medical College, Gayaji, and Shyamlal Chandrashekhar Medical College, Khagaria. Additionally, 19 MBBS seats at Patna Medical College remain vacant after the conclusion of Round 2.

Officials have also noted that virtual vacancies may emerge during the upgradation process, creating additional opportunities for eligible candidates.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official BCECEB website for timely updates and ensure that all necessary documents are prepared for verification during the specified window.

Last updated on 14 Oct 2025
15:02 PM
Bihar government NEET-UG NEET UG NEET counselling
Similar stories
UP NEET

DGME Revises UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Again; Check Fresh Dates He. . .

IPPB

IPPB Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited for 348 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, Apply by . . .

Xavier School of Management

XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Opens at xatonline.in; Edit Forms by October 1. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Constable, Head Constable 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow- Apply For 120. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UP NEET

DGME Revises UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Again; Check Fresh Dates He. . .

IPPB

IPPB Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited for 348 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, Apply by . . .

Xavier School of Management

XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Opens at xatonline.in; Edit Forms by October 1. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Constable, Head Constable 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow- Apply For 120. . .

Himachal Pradesh

Over 1,320 Educational Institutions Damaged in Himachal During 2025 Monsoon; Rs 122 C. . .

Board Exam 2026

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates 2026 OUT at mahahsscboard.in- Detailed Schedu. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality