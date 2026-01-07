XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Response Sheet Out at xatonline.in - When Will the Answer Key be Released?

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jan 2026
10:57 AM

Summary
The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, has released the XAT 2026 candidate response sheet.
Applicants can access and download their XAT 2026 response sheet from the official website, xatonline.in.

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, has released the XAT 2026 response sheet for candidates who appeared in the Xavier Aptitude Test for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes. Applicants can access and download their XAT 2026 response sheet from the official website, xatonline.in, by logging in with their unique credentials.

To download the XAT 2026 response sheet, candidates need to visit the official website xatonline.in and click on the relevant response sheet link on the homepage. After entering their XAT ID and password and submitting the details, the response sheet will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to carefully review their responses and download the sheet for future reference.

According to the official update, the XAT 2026 response sheet includes the complete question paper along with section-wise questions and the responses marked by the candidate during the examination. However, XLRI has clarified that the response sheet does not contain the official answer key or correct responses. The institute stated that the XAT 2026 answer key will be released separately on the official portal in due course.

XLRI has issued only the response sheet at this stage as no correct answers have been finalised yet. Once the answer key is published, candidates will be able to compare their responses and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

The XAT 2026 examination was conducted in computer-based test mode on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM at centres across the country.

In terms of the marking scheme, candidates were awarded one mark for every correct answer, while 0.25 marks were deducted for each incorrect response. XLRI also noted that there was no negative marking in the General Knowledge section, offering candidates an opportunity to attempt questions without penalty.

Candidates should regularly check the official XAT website for updates regarding the release of the XAT 2026 answer key, result announcement, and further admission-related processes.

Find the direct response sheet link here.

Last updated on 07 Jan 2026
11:00 AM
XAT 2026 Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) XLRI Jamshedpur
