AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 Out: Check Withdrawn Questions and Result Update by BCI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the much-awaited final answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX, 2025. Along with the final key, the BCI has confirmed that a total of five questions have been withdrawn across the four sets of the AIBE 20 question paper. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the AIBE 20 final answer key 2025 from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Earlier, the provisional answer key for AIBE 20 was released, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until December 10, 2025. After reviewing the representations submitted by candidates, the Bar Council of India finalised the answer key, which will now be used for the preparation of the AIBE 20 result 2025.

Steps to Download the Final Answer Key

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the final answer key link on the homepage.

The document will be displayed.

Check and download the same to calculate probable marks.

The examination authority has clarified that the result will strictly be based on this final answer key.

As per the prescribed marking scheme, candidates are awarded one mark for every correct answer, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses. The All India Bar Examination XX was conducted on November 30, 2025, in offline mode across designated examination centres.

Regarding the qualifying criteria, candidates belonging to the General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories are required to secure a minimum of 45 per cent marks to qualify the AIBE 20 examination. Candidates from other categories need to obtain at least 40 per cent marks to be declared qualified. The BCI has also stated that candidates who fail to meet the qualifying criteria are permitted to appear for the AIBE examination again in future sessions.

Candidates who qualify the AIBE 20 exam will be issued the Certificate of Practice (CoP) by the Bar Council of India. The Certificate of Practice is a mandatory requirement for law graduates to practise law in Indian courts. Qualifying candidates will be required to collect the physical copy of the Certificate of Practice from their respective State Bar Councils.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official AIBE website for updates related to the result declaration and further instructions regarding the issuance of the Certificate of Practice.

Find the direct download link here.