Intelligence Bureau Invites Applications For IB JIO Recruitment 2025- Know Last Date to Apply Here

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs invited applications for Junior Intelligence Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 394 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process begins on August 28 and will end on September 14, 2025. The last date of submission of application fee is September 16, 2025.

To be eligible, candidates must have Diploma in Engineering in the fields of: Electronics or Electronics & Telecommunication or Electronics & Communication or Electrical & Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Applications from a Government recognized University/Institute. Or Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Electronics or Computer Science or Physics or Mathematics from a Government recognized University/Institute OR Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Applications from a Government recognized University/Institute. The age limit should be between 18 to 27 years.

