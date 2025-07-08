TS ICET 2025

TS ICET Result 2025 Declared - Toppers List, Pass Percentage & Counselling Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jul 2025
09:48 AM

File Image

Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad, has officially announced the results for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check their scores on the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad, has officially announced the results for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check their scores on the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in, by logging in with their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

AP ECET Counselling 2025 Web Option Entry Window Opens - Link and Choice Editing Details
AP ECET Counselling 2025 Web Option Entry Window Opens - Link and Choice Editing Details

The TS ICET 2025 exam was held on June 8 and 9, 2025, in two shifts each day, for admissions to first-year MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana for the 2025–26 academic session. Conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, the examination saw 64,938 candidates appear, 58,985 of whom passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 90.83%.

Toppers List

  • Arla Kranthi Kumar - Rank 1
  • Vangawar Saikrishna - Rank 2
  • Kotagiri Koushik - Rank 3
  • T V S Krishna Vardhan - Rank 4
  • Ette Vaishnavi - Rank 5

To qualify in TS ICET 2025, candidates from the general category must secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks, equivalent to 50 out of 200. However, as per the examination policy, there are no minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, offering equitable opportunities in higher education.

ICAI CA Result 2025 Out - Check Final, Inter &amp; Foundation Toppers List and Pass Percentage
ICAI CA Result 2025 Out - Check Final, Inter &amp; Foundation Toppers List and Pass Percentage

In cases where two or more candidates achieve the same score, the tie-breaking policy prioritises marks obtained in Section A of the exam. If a tie persists, scores from Section B will be considered next, and as a final measure, preference will be given to the candidate older in age.

With the results now declared, the TGCHE will soon announce the detailed counselling schedule and admission guidelines. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding counselling dates, certificate verification, and seat allotment procedures.

Find the direct rank card download link here.

Last updated on 08 Jul 2025
09:49 AM
TS ICET 2025 Telangana State Council of Higher Education Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test Results out
