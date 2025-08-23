MP NEET UG 2025: Four MBBS Seats Reserved for Families of Terror Victims; Revised Counselling Deadlines Announced

Summary In a significant update to the ongoing counselling process, the DME has also extended key deadlines for the first round of MP NEET UG counselling 2025 The upgradation option allows candidates to be considered for a better seat in subsequent rounds of counselling, should one become available

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has announced a special reservation of four MBBS seats for the spouse and children of individuals who have been victims of terrorism. These seats will be allocated through state counselling for the academic year 2025-26, based on candidates’ performance in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025.

In a significant update to the ongoing counselling process, the DME has also extended key deadlines for the first round of MP NEET UG counselling. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now report to their allotted colleges for admission until 6:00 PM on August 25, 2025. The deadline for resigning or cancelling an allotted seat has been pushed to 5:00 PM on August 26. Additionally, candidates will have the option to edit their seat upgradation preference (YES/NO) until 11:59 PM on the same day.

The directorate emphasized that it is mandatory for all candidates to indicate their preference for seat upgradation during the admission process at the college level. This decision can be modified until the stipulated deadline. The upgradation option allows candidates to be considered for a better seat in subsequent rounds of counselling, should one become available.

These changes follow the release of a fresh seat allotment list on August 20, 2025. The revised list was issued after the DME removed 100 BDS seats from Guru Govind Singh College of Dental Science and Research Centre. The exclusion of these seats has impacted the overall seat matrix, particularly for dental aspirants in the state.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Schedule Revised

Reporting at allotted medical or dental college in person for documents verification and admission- August 20 to August 25 upto 6 PM

Online resignation or cancellation of admission at college level- August 20 to August 26 upto 5 PM

Exercising the option for upgradation for second round by candidates at the time of admission- August 20 to August 26 (11:59 PM)