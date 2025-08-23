NEET counselling

MP NEET UG 2025: Four MBBS Seats Reserved for Families of Terror Victims; Revised Counselling Deadlines Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Aug 2025
18:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In a significant update to the ongoing counselling process, the DME has also extended key deadlines for the first round of MP NEET UG counselling 2025
The upgradation option allows candidates to be considered for a better seat in subsequent rounds of counselling, should one become available

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has announced a special reservation of four MBBS seats for the spouse and children of individuals who have been victims of terrorism. These seats will be allocated through state counselling for the academic year 2025-26, based on candidates’ performance in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025.

In a significant update to the ongoing counselling process, the DME has also extended key deadlines for the first round of MP NEET UG counselling. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now report to their allotted colleges for admission until 6:00 PM on August 25, 2025. The deadline for resigning or cancelling an allotted seat has been pushed to 5:00 PM on August 26. Additionally, candidates will have the option to edit their seat upgradation preference (YES/NO) until 11:59 PM on the same day.

The directorate emphasized that it is mandatory for all candidates to indicate their preference for seat upgradation during the admission process at the college level. This decision can be modified until the stipulated deadline. The upgradation option allows candidates to be considered for a better seat in subsequent rounds of counselling, should one become available.

ADVERTISEMENT

These changes follow the release of a fresh seat allotment list on August 20, 2025. The revised list was issued after the DME removed 100 BDS seats from Guru Govind Singh College of Dental Science and Research Centre. The exclusion of these seats has impacted the overall seat matrix, particularly for dental aspirants in the state.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Schedule Revised

Reporting at allotted medical or dental college in person for documents verification and admission- August 20 to August 25 upto 6 PM

Online resignation or cancellation of admission at college level- August 20 to August 26 upto 5 PM

Exercising the option for upgradation for second round by candidates at the time of admission- August 20 to August 26 (11:59 PM)

Last updated on 23 Aug 2025
18:14 PM
NEET counselling NEET UG NEET UG 2025 MP NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
UGC

UGC Extends ODL & Online Admission Deadline; Issues Advisory for Students

MCC

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling to Begin on August 29, Revised Schedule Soon

Counselling

APSCHE Begins AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025 at oamdc.ucanapply.com- Detailed Sche. . .

ICSI

ICSI CS June Result 2025 Date Announced For Professional, Executive Courses- Details . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Annual Conclave

PERIZIA 2025: IPGMER & SSKM’s Premier Medical Conclave Set to Inspire Kolkata

UGC

UGC Extends ODL & Online Admission Deadline; Issues Advisory for Students

MCC

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling to Begin on August 29, Revised Schedule Soon

Counselling

APSCHE Begins AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025 at oamdc.ucanapply.com- Detailed Sche. . .

ICSI

ICSI CS June Result 2025 Date Announced For Professional, Executive Courses- Details . . .

Railway recruitment

Railway Recruitment Board Issues RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2025 For CBAT Re-exam- . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality