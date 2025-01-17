XAT 2025 Results Declared at xatonline.in- Get Direct Link To Download Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) for the year 2025 can check the scorecard through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in XAT was was conducted across the country at various cities in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has released the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2025) on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) for the year 2025 can check the scorecard through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

XAT was held on Sunday, January 05, 2025. The examination was conducted across the country at various cities in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. This year 34 new test cities were added. More than 250+ institutes use the XAT score for admission.

XAT 2025 Scorecard: Steps to download

Visit the official website- xatonline.in Click on the XAT Result 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your result will be displayed Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

XAT 2025 Scorecard: Direct Link