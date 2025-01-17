XLRI
XAT 2025 Results Declared at xatonline.in- Get Direct Link To Download Here
Posted on 17 Jan 2025
18:18 PM
XLRI-Xavier School of Management has released the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2025) on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) for the year 2025 can check the scorecard through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.
XAT was held on Sunday, January 05, 2025. The examination was conducted across the country at various cities in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. This year 34 new test cities were added. More than 250+ institutes use the XAT score for admission.
