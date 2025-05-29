WBCS

Old Format to Continue - WB Government Cancels WBCS Exam Pattern & Syllabus Change!

PTI
PTI
Posted on 29 May 2025
11:06 AM

File Image

Summary
The state government on Wednesday cancelled its earlier notification to change the exam pattern for the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) (executive).
Instead of moving to a detailed answer format like the UPSC exams, the old exam format will continue.

OTR Module Scrapped - UPSC Unveils New Application Portal! How to Register?
OTR Module Scrapped - UPSC Unveils New Application Portal! How to Register?
New Semester System: WBCHSE Allows New Subject Combinations, Extends Enrollment Deadline!
New Semester System: WBCHSE Allows New Subject Combinations, Extends Enrollment Deadline!

"The two notifications of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms on introducing a syllabus and format of the WBCS similar to the UPSC exams have been stalled. The syllabus and format of the exams would remain what they were before the issuance of the two notifications," the statement issued by the PAR department said.

Last September, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) announced a major overhaul of the WBCS exam pattern starting 2025.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 29 May 2025
11:08 AM
WBCS West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) West Bengal government exam
