WB NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins at wbmcc.nic.in - Who Can Participate?

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially commenced the first round of the online registration process for NEET PG counselling 2025. NEET PG-qualified medical students can now apply for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma and DNB programmes across various participating medical colleges in West Bengal. The registration window will remain functional till November 9, 2025.

Steps to Register

Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘PG Medical’ tab on the homepage.

Click on the "Candidate Registration & Login" link.

Register yourself by providing the required details.

Sign in with the NEET PG roll number and password.

Fill out the online application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Post completion of the registration and fee payment process, candidates will be called in for verification, followed publication of the successful candidates' list and the first round final seat matrix. Only listed students will be able to move ahead with choice filling and locking.

The West Bengal NEET PG counselling process is a centralised platform that facilitates the admission of eligible candidates to WB state quota seats in government medical colleges along with state, management, and NRI quota seats in private medical colleges. The counselling is based on the candidates' NEET PG scores and the availability of seats in various colleges.

Find the direct registration link here.