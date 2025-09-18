NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Verified List and Seat Matrix to be Out Today: Choice Filling Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Sep 2025
13:35 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will release the verified candidates list and seat matrix for NEET UG 2025 counselling Round 2 today, September 18.
Earlier scheduled for September 15, the release had been postponed, resulting in a revised counselling schedule.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will release the verified candidates list and seat matrix for NEET UG 2025 counselling Round 2 today, September 18, after 5 PM. Earlier scheduled for September 15, the release had been postponed, resulting in a revised counselling schedule for Round 2, Round 3, and the online stray vacancy round.

Only candidates listed in the verification list can proceed with choice filling. They must ensure that choices are filled and submitted before the specified deadline to avoid disqualification.

As per the updated timeline, the online choice filling and locking process will begin at 6 PM on September 18 and continue until September 21. Candidates can then expect the seat allotment results on September 24 in the afternoon. The reporting and admission window for selected candidates has been set between September 24 and 27, from 11 AM to 4 PM.

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Announced - Next Round from Sept 29
For the admission process, candidates allotted seats in private medical colleges must report to the designated government medical colleges in Kolkata. Similarly, those allotted seats in private dental colleges must complete formalities at Dr R Ahmed Dental College. All candidates are required to carry original documents, fee receipts, and the mandatory bond for verification and admission.

After the conclusion of Round 2, WBMCC will open registration for Round 3 on October 6. The committee has advised candidates under State Quota, Private Management Quota, and NRI Quota seats to keep checking the official website for the latest updates, detailed guidelines, and further notifications to avoid missing important deadlines.

