NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Announced - Next Round from Sept 29

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially declared the NEET UG counselling 2025 second round final seat allotment, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

After the publication of the provisional seat allotment on September 17, candidates were allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC through email until September 18, 10 AM.

Steps to Download the Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. Select the ‘UG Medical’ tab. Click on the ‘Final Result for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2025’ link. The result will be displayed in a PDF format. View and download your final allotment result for future reference.

The seat allotment list provides details of the allocated institutes, specialisations, rank, and remarks. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the reporting process at their respective institutes before the stipulated deadline.

Candidates who have secured seats in this round must complete all admission formalities, including document verification and fee submission, within the stipulated timeline to avoid cancellation of their allotment.

According to the recently published schedule, the third round registration will begin on September 29, followed by the online stray vacancy round commencing on October 22, 2025.

Find the direct seat allotment result here.