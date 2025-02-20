WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Today - Check Allotment Updates

Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2025
11:31 AM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to officially conclude the registration and fee payment process for the WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 stray vacancy round today, February 20, 2025.
Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official WBMCC website (wbmcc.nic.in).

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to officially conclude the registration and fee payment process for the WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 stray vacancy round today, February 20, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official WBMCC website (wbmcc.nic.in).

The registration window will remain functional till 6 PM with the fee payment deadline till midnight of the same day.

NEET PG 2024 Counselling - Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result and Final Seat List Out!
Post-Registration Process and Verification Details

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates must undergo document verification, which is currently ongoing and will conclude on February 21, at designated colleges and time slots. Candidates are required to bring their original documents along with a self-attested photocopy for verification.

Upon verification, candidates will receive a system-generated certificate confirming successful verification, both in physical form at the verification venue and within their online candidate profile.

  1. Publication of Verified List and Seat Matrix: On February 22, 2025, the WBMCC will release the list of successfully verified candidates and the seat matrix for the current round.
  2. Choice Filling and Locking: Verified candidates can begin online choice filling and locking from February 22 (post-4 PM) until midnight of February 23, 2025.
  3. Seat Allotment: The allotment result for the stray vacancy round will be published on February 25, 2025, post-2 PM.
Candidates allotted seats must undergo another round of physical document verification at the allotted college. Successful candidates must submit original documents during admission and receive a system-generated admission letter from the college.

Candidates must ensure all documents are valid and in order, as discrepancies during final document verification at the admission stage may lead to cancellation of admission.

WB NEET PG 2024 WBMCC NEET PG 2024
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality