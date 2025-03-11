WB NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Soon - Allotment Updates

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to officially conclude the registration and fee payment process for the WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 special stray vacancy round today, March 11, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official WBMCC website (wbmcc.nic.in).

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to officially conclude the registration and fee payment process for the WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 special stray vacancy round today, March 11, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official WBMCC website (wbmcc.nic.in).

The registration window will remain functional till 6 PM with the fee payment deadline till midnight of the same day.

Post-Registration Process and Allotment Details

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates must undergo document verification, which is currently ongoing and will conclude on March 12, at designated colleges and time slots. Candidates are required to bring their original documents along with a self-attested photocopy for verification.

Upon verification, candidates will receive a system-generated certificate confirming successful verification, both in physical form at the verification venue and within their online candidate profile.

Publication of Verified List and Seat Matrix: On March 13, 2025, the WBMCC will release the list of successfully verified candidates and the seat matrix for the current round, post 2 PM. Choice Filling and Locking: Verified candidates can begin online choice filling and locking from March 13 (post-6 PM) until midnight of March 16, 2025. Seat Allotment: The allotment result for the stray vacancy round will be published on March 18, 2025, post-2 PM.

Candidates allotted seats must undergo another round of physical document verification at the allotted college. Successful candidates must submit original documents during admission and receive a system-generated admission letter from the college. They must also ensure that all documents are valid and in order, as discrepancies during final document verification at the admission stage may lead to cancellation of admission.