AILET 2026

AILET 2026 Counselling Registration Window Opens - Check Fees and Guidelines by NLU Delhi

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Dec 2025
15:24 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has commenced the AILET 2026 counselling registration process for candidates who have qualified the All India Law Entrance Test.
Candidates who submit their counselling application and fee on or before December 27, 2025.

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has commenced the AILET 2026 counselling registration process for candidates who have qualified the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026. Eligible aspirants seeking admission to BA LLB and LLM programmes must complete the online counselling registration through the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, within the stipulated deadline. Candidates who submit their counselling application and fee on or before December 27, 2025, by 11 AM will be eligible to participate in the subsequent admission rounds.

The university has clarified that the AILET 2026 counselling process will be conducted entirely in online mode. A registration will be considered complete only after successful payment of the prescribed counselling fee.

Based on the AILET 2026 merit list, NLU Delhi has invited category-wise candidates for online counselling registration in an approximate ratio of three candidates per available seat in each category. Eligible candidates have been informed through email and SMS at their registered contact details. However, the university has stated that it will not be responsible for any non-delivery of communication. In addition to email or SMS alerts, counselling invitations are also available on the AILET 2026 candidate login dashboard.

Candidates who complete the counselling registration but fail to secure admission at NLU Delhi will be eligible for a refund of the counselling fee, as per the university’s policy. Aspirants are advised to ensure timely completion of the registration process to avoid disqualification from further rounds.

To register for AILET 2026 counselling, candidates need to visit the official website, log in using their credentials, click on the AILET counselling registration link, fill in personal and academic details, pay the required counselling fee, and download the confirmation form for future reference.

The counselling registration fee for AILET 2026 is set at ₹30,000 for General and KM category candidates, while SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwD candidates are required to pay ₹20,000 for both BA LLB and LLM programmes.

According to the official schedule, AILET 2026 counselling fee submission will remain open until December 27, 2025. The first provisional merit list will be published on January 8, 2026, followed by the second list on January 21, 2026, the third list on February 4, 2026, and the fourth provisional merit list on May 5, 2026.

NLU Delhi has further clarified that provisional merit lists will be issued category-wise only for candidates who have successfully completed online counselling registration and paid the required fee within the deadline. The university has also emphasised that mere registration for counselling does not guarantee allotment of a seat, and admissions will strictly be based on merit and availability of seats.

Last updated on 20 Dec 2025
15:25 PM
AILET 2026 All India Law Entrance Test National Law University Delhi (NLUD) National Law Universities Counselling
