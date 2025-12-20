NTA

CUET PG 2026 Aspirants Can Choose Up to Four Exam Cities; Correction Window from January 18

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Dec 2025
17:52 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 will be allowed to select up to four exam cities, providing greater flexibility to applicants. The agency also announced that candidates can modify their city preferences during the application correction window from January 18 to 20.

Applicants can choose exam cities within the state of their permanent or present residence, subject to availability. The application process for CUET PG 2026 is currently underway, and candidates can apply through the official website exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ until January 14.

This year, the NTA has reduced the number of exam cities to 292, including 276 cities in India and 16 international locations. In comparison, the CUET PG exam was conducted in 312 cities last year.

The CUET PG 2026 will be held for 157 subject papers, covering a wide range of disciplines such as the common paper, languages, sciences, humanities, MTech and higher sciences, and Acharya subjects. However, the exam dates have not yet been announced.

As per the fee structure, candidates from the General category are required to pay an application fee of ₹700, while those belonging to OBC-NCL, SC, and ST categories need to pay ₹600. Applicants opting for two papers will have to pay the prescribed fee separately for each paper. For candidates applying from outside India, the registration fee is ₹3,500 for one subject paper.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding exam dates and further instructions related to CUET PG 2026.

Last updated on 20 Dec 2025
17:54 PM
NTA CUET PG CUET PG 2026
