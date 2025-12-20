Bihar STET 2025 Results Soon at bsebstet.com; Scorecard and Merit List to Follow

Summary Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website bsebstet.com once the link is activated The Bihar STET 2025 examination was conducted by the board from October 14 to October 31, 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 result today at 1:30 PM, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore confirmed on Friday. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website bsebstet.com once the link is activated.

To access the result, candidates must log in using their registration number and date of birth on the portal. Along with the results, the board will also release the scorecard and merit list for Bihar STET 2025.

The Bihar STET 2025 examination was conducted by the board from October 14 to October 31, 2025. The eligibility test is held to recruit teachers for secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar.

The recruitment process is conducted in two stages — Paper 1 for Classes 9 and 10, and Paper 2 for Classes 11 and 12.

Bihar STET Result 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website bsebstet.com

Log in using Registration Number, Date of Birth, and Captcha code

The Bihar STET 2025 result PDF will appear on the screen

Download and print the result for future reference

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General category: 50%

BC/EBC: 45.5%

SC/ST/PwD: 40%

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for further updates related to counselling and the next stages of the recruitment process.