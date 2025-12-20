XLRI Jamshedpur to Issue XAT 2026 Admit Card Today; Exam Scheduled for January 4

Summary Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets by logging in with their credentials The examination is held annually for candidates seeking admission to MBA and management programmes at XLRI Jamshedpur and several other leading B-schools in India

XLRI–Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, is expected to release the XAT 2026 admit card today, December 20, on its official website xatonline.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets by logging in with their credentials.

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 will be conducted on January 4 in computer-based test (CBT) mode across more than 70 cities at designated test centres nationwide. The examination is held annually for candidates seeking admission to MBA and management programmes at XLRI Jamshedpur and several other leading B-schools in India.

The registration process for XAT 2026 was conducted from July 10 to December 11, 2025. Once released, the admit card will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, reporting time, and exam-day instructions.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and contact the authorities in case of any discrepancies.

XAT Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website xatonline.in

Click on the link for XAT 2026 Admit Card

Log in using the required credentials

The XAT 2026 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates related to the admit card and examination guidelines.