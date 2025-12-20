MAHA TET 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released; Objections Open Till December 27

Summary The answer key has been issued for candidates who appeared for the examination held on November 23, 2025 The provisional answer keys have been published for both Paper 1 and Paper 2

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has released the provisional answer key for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2025 on its official website mahatet.in. The answer key has been issued for candidates who appeared for the examination held on November 23, 2025.

The provisional answer keys have been published for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 is meant for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5, Paper 2 is for those aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8. MSCE has released separate PDFs for different subjects and mediums, allowing candidates to accurately verify their responses.

Candidates can use the provisional answer key to cross-check their answers and calculate tentative scores ahead of the result declaration. Alongside the release, MSCE has also opened an objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer provided in the key.

ADVERTISEMENT

The objection window opened on December 19, 2025, and candidates can submit their objections until December 27, 2025. Objections submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. Once the objection period ends, MSCE will examine all the challenges received and make necessary corrections, if required, before releasing the final answer key. No objections will be allowed after the final key is published.

MAHA TET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website mahatet.in

Click on the MAHA TET 2025 Answer Key link on the homepage

Select Paper 1 or Paper 2

Choose the relevant subject and medium

The answer key will open in PDF format

Download and save it for future reference

Candidates are advised to ensure they match their question paper set with the correct answer key while checking responses. Further updates regarding the final answer key and results will be announced on the official website.