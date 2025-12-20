Maharashtra

MAHA TET 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released; Objections Open Till December 27

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Dec 2025
17:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The answer key has been issued for candidates who appeared for the examination held on November 23, 2025
The provisional answer keys have been published for both Paper 1 and Paper 2

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has released the provisional answer key for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2025 on its official website mahatet.in. The answer key has been issued for candidates who appeared for the examination held on November 23, 2025.

The provisional answer keys have been published for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 is meant for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5, Paper 2 is for those aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8. MSCE has released separate PDFs for different subjects and mediums, allowing candidates to accurately verify their responses.

Candidates can use the provisional answer key to cross-check their answers and calculate tentative scores ahead of the result declaration. Alongside the release, MSCE has also opened an objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer provided in the key.

ADVERTISEMENT

The objection window opened on December 19, 2025, and candidates can submit their objections until December 27, 2025. Objections submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. Once the objection period ends, MSCE will examine all the challenges received and make necessary corrections, if required, before releasing the final answer key. No objections will be allowed after the final key is published.

MAHA TET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website mahatet.in
  • Click on the MAHA TET 2025 Answer Key link on the homepage
  • Select Paper 1 or Paper 2
  • Choose the relevant subject and medium
  • The answer key will open in PDF format
  • Download and save it for future reference

Candidates are advised to ensure they match their question paper set with the correct answer key while checking responses. Further updates regarding the final answer key and results will be announced on the official website.

Last updated on 20 Dec 2025
18:01 PM
Maharashtra MAHA TET Answer Key
Similar stories
NTA

CUET PG 2026 Aspirants Can Choose Up to Four Exam Cities; Correction Window from Janu. . .

AILET 2026

AILET 2026 Counselling Registration Window Opens - Check Fees and Guidelines by NLU D. . .

XLRI Jamshedpur

XLRI Jamshedpur to Issue XAT 2026 Admit Card Today; Exam Scheduled for January 4

bseb

Bihar STET 2025 Results Soon at bsebstet.com; Scorecard and Merit List to Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

CUET PG 2026 Aspirants Can Choose Up to Four Exam Cities; Correction Window from Janu. . .

AILET 2026

AILET 2026 Counselling Registration Window Opens - Check Fees and Guidelines by NLU D. . .

XLRI Jamshedpur

XLRI Jamshedpur to Issue XAT 2026 Admit Card Today; Exam Scheduled for January 4

bseb

Bihar STET 2025 Results Soon at bsebstet.com; Scorecard and Merit List to Follow

West Bengal

‘Untainted’ West Bengal Teachers to Continue Till August 31, 2026, Says SC; Board. . .

AP TET

AP TET Preliminary Answer Key 2025 Released; Objections Open Till December 24

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality