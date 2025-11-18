NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Online Stray Round Seat Allotment Out - Check Selected Candidates List

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Nov 2025
Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has published the results for the online stray round of WB NEET UG Counselling 2025. Registered candidates who participated in the said round can now check their allotment status and download the letters from the official WBMCC website.

Steps to Check the Seat Allotment

  • Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘Seat Allotment Result Online Stray Round’ link.
  • The seat allotment details will be displayed.
  • Download and save the document for future reference.
Candidates who have been allotted a seat in this final must confirm their acceptance by completing the admission process. This includes reporting to the allotted institute with the required documents, college requisite fee, and bond within the specified deadline. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the allotted seat.

The entire reporting and admission process will be conducted from today, November 18, to November 20, 2025.

The West Bengal NEET UG counselling process is a centralised platform that facilitates the admission of eligible candidates to the WB state quota, private management, and NRI quota seats. The counselling is based on the candidates' NEET UG scores and the availability of seats in various colleges.

Find the allotted candidates' list here.

NEET UG 2025 WBMCC WB NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling seat allotment
