NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Extended After Seat Matrix Revisions - New Dates Out!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Nov 2025
11:57 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the NEET PG 2025 counselling round 1 choice-filling window.
The MCC has advised candidates to carefully review the updated seat matrix and make fresh selections to avoid discrepancies.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the NEET PG 2025 counselling round 1 choice-filling window till noon tomorrow, following the revision of the postgraduate seats in the seat matrix. As per the revised schedule, the NEET PG 2025 round 1 seat allotment results will be released on November 22 on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the latest update, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 239 PG seats in deemed universities, while 235 DNB postgraduate seats have been withdrawn across 186 government and 49 private colleges. Due to these changes, candidates participating in Round 1 have been permitted to modify their choices and update their preferences for courses and colleges based on the revised list of available and removed seats. MCC has clarified that additional seats sanctioned by the NMC will be included in NEET PG counselling round 2.

BPSC Refutes False Report on 71st CCE Prelims Result; Confirms Qualification List &amp; Vacancies
BPSC Refutes False Report on 71st CCE Prelims Result; Confirms Qualification List &amp; Vacancies

Earlier this week, the MCC had also removed 73 PG seats from the NEET PG 2025 seat matrix. This included 39 seats from Gujarat, 12 from Jammu & Kashmir, 4 from Telangana, 9 from Uttar Pradesh, 2 from West Bengal, and 7 from Chhattisgarh. Initially, 28,663 seats were offered across MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB programmes under various quotas for the NEET PG 2025 counselling process.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the recent additions and deletions, MCC has issued a revised Round 1 timeline to streamline the process. As per the updated schedule, choice filling will remain open till November 21 (noon), followed by the seat allotment process from 2 PM on November 21. The round 1 allotment result will be declared on November 22, and candidates allotted seats will have to report to their respective colleges between November 23 and December 1.

The MCC has advised candidates to carefully review the updated seat matrix and make fresh selections to avoid discrepancies, ensuring that their preferences reflect the newly added or withdrawn seats before the extended deadline.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 20 Nov 2025
11:58 AM
NEET PG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling Seat Matrix
Similar stories
AIBE

BCI Confirms AIBE XXI Exam Date? Qualifying Exam for Foreign Law Graduates in Dec 202. . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Registration Ends Today: Schedule Revised for All Rounds

SSC 2025

SSC CHT 2025 Paper II Exam Date Out: 3000+ Candidates to Appear for Descriptive Test

BPSC 71st Prelims

BPSC Refutes False Report on 71st CCE Prelims Result; Confirms Qualification List & V. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIBE

BCI Confirms AIBE XXI Exam Date? Qualifying Exam for Foreign Law Graduates in Dec 202. . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Registration Ends Today: Schedule Revised for All Rounds

Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate Childhood with Carnivals, Picnics & Performa. . .

SSC 2025

SSC CHT 2025 Paper II Exam Date Out: 3000+ Candidates to Appear for Descriptive Test

BESC

BESC Along With Red Ribbon Club Leads HIV Awareness Rally and Flashmob to Combat Stig. . .

BPSC 71st Prelims

BPSC Refutes False Report on 71st CCE Prelims Result; Confirms Qualification List & V. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality