NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Extended After Seat Matrix Revisions - New Dates Out!

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the NEET PG 2025 counselling round 1 choice-filling window. The MCC has advised candidates to carefully review the updated seat matrix and make fresh selections to avoid discrepancies.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the NEET PG 2025 counselling round 1 choice-filling window till noon tomorrow, following the revision of the postgraduate seats in the seat matrix. As per the revised schedule, the NEET PG 2025 round 1 seat allotment results will be released on November 22 on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the latest update, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 239 PG seats in deemed universities, while 235 DNB postgraduate seats have been withdrawn across 186 government and 49 private colleges. Due to these changes, candidates participating in Round 1 have been permitted to modify their choices and update their preferences for courses and colleges based on the revised list of available and removed seats. MCC has clarified that additional seats sanctioned by the NMC will be included in NEET PG counselling round 2.

Earlier this week, the MCC had also removed 73 PG seats from the NEET PG 2025 seat matrix. This included 39 seats from Gujarat, 12 from Jammu & Kashmir, 4 from Telangana, 9 from Uttar Pradesh, 2 from West Bengal, and 7 from Chhattisgarh. Initially, 28,663 seats were offered across MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB programmes under various quotas for the NEET PG 2025 counselling process.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the recent additions and deletions, MCC has issued a revised Round 1 timeline to streamline the process. As per the updated schedule, choice filling will remain open till November 21 (noon), followed by the seat allotment process from 2 PM on November 21. The round 1 allotment result will be declared on November 22, and candidates allotted seats will have to report to their respective colleges between November 23 and December 1.

The MCC has advised candidates to carefully review the updated seat matrix and make fresh selections to avoid discrepancies, ensuring that their preferences reflect the newly added or withdrawn seats before the extended deadline.

Read the official notice here.